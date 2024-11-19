All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey's Injury Report Status for 76ers vs Grizzlies Revealed

What's Tyrese Maxey's status on the 76ers' injury report for the matchup against the Grizzlies?

Feb 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers got their week off to a tough start. With a matchup on the road against the Miami Heat, the Tyrese Maxey-less Sixers dropped their fourth game in a row.

Lately, Maxey’s been sidelined with an injury. During the team’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this month, Maxey checked out in the third quarter without a return. The initial belief was that Maxey’s inability to return to the game was just precautionary.

It turned out that the one-time All-Star was dealing with a hamstring strain.

The Sixers ruled out Maxey for at least one week. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Orlando Magic last Friday, Maxey’s re-evaluation resulted in another week-long timeline getting put in place.

With absences against the Magic and the Heat, Maxey missed six games in a row. During that time, the Sixers collected just one win.

On Wednesday, the Sixers will wrap up a three-game road trip with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Heading into the matchup, ESPN’s NBA Insider Shams Charania hinted Maxey could return as early as Wednesday.

While the Sixers haven't decided for sure if Maxey will play or not, they have upgraded the veteran guard for the matchup. Maxey is questionable to play against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Maxey started the season off as the focal point of the Sixers’ offense. With Joel Embiid absent due to a knee injury management plan and Paul George nursing a knee injury he suffered during the preseason, Maxey took on a large role to begin the year.

Through the first six games, Maxey averaged 41 minutes of playing time. He made 41 percent of his shots from the field, producing 30 points per game, along with four assists.

The Sixers had just one win when Maxey was healthy, defeating the Indiana Pacers in an overtime thriller. Maxey checked in for nearly 48 minutes during the four-point win.

So far, the 2024-2025 NBA season has been disappointing for the Sixers. Despite making some high-profile moves during the offseason, the Sixers have won just two of their first 13 games. They are tied with the Washington Wizards for the Eastern Conference’s last seed.

The Sixers will search for their third win on Wednesday with an 8 PM ET tip.

