Tyrese Maxey Stat vs Pacers Ties 76ers Legend Again
The Philadelphia 76ers were getting desperate for a win during the first week of the 2024-2025 NBA season. During a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Indiana Pacers, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey felt the urgency and did all he could to avoid an 0-3 start to the season.
Maxey’s first two performances of the season featured poor shooting, contributing to back-to-back losses to open up the year. The first half of Sunday’s game didn’t go much better.
In 20 minutes, Maxey made just two of his six shots from the field to score seven points. The Sixers trailed by six points when they went into halftime.
In the third quarter, Maxey turned his play up a few notches. As the Sixers outscored the Pacers 27-20, Maxey accounted for more than half of his team’s production coming out of the half. In the fourth quarter, Maxey tacked on another 14 points to help the Sixers even the score with the Pacers.
The Sixers couldn’t close out the Pacers in regulation. A high-stakes three-ball by Tyrese Haliburton sent the game into overtime. That gave Maxey another chance to add to his point total for the night. He ended up totaling 38 points in the second half, tying the NBA legend Allen Iverson for most second-half points since 1997-1998.
Maxey has now accomplished that second-half total twice in his career.
Last season, a late-season game against the San Antonio Spurs on the road gave Maxey an opportunity to have the best scoring outing of his career.
The guard played 54 minutes, putting up 41 shots from the field. He scored 52 points to help the Sixers churn out a seven-point win before reaching the NBA Play-In Tournament as the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed.
Sunday’s game wasn’t as critical from a seeding standpoint, but it can still be viewed as a statement outing for the Sixers. A fired-up Maxey posted 45 points in 47 minutes. He also dished out four assists on the offensive end. Defensively, Maxey came down with four rebounds, snatched one steal, and blocked two shots.
The Sixers collected their first win, taking home a 118-114 victory.