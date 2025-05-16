All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Taking Young Sixer Under His Wing During NBA Offseason

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is showing Justin Edwards the way.

Justin Grasso

Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The grind hasn’t stopped for some of the Philadelphia 76ers’ young standouts. On Wednesday, the Sixers’ social media account shared a look at Tyrese Maxey and his rookie teammate, Justin Edwards, putting in some offseason work.

It appears that Maxey is taking another young player under his wing.

via @sixers: offseason work for the rook and the vet. 👀

Since Maxey has entered the NBA in 2020, the young guard has established himself as one of the hardest working players within the 76ers’ organization. It got to a point where Maxey was forced to have days off.

Once it became clear that Maxey’s future was bright and the Sixers were willing to invest big dollars in him, the former first-round pick took his role as a leader very seriously. Although the 2024-2025 NBA season wasn’t a great journey for most players in Philadelphia, that hasn’t changed Maxey’s work ethic. He’s still working on getting better and showing the young players the way.

Heading into his rookie season, Edwards went undrafted. He inked a two-way deal with the Sixers before his rookie campaign. By the time the season reached February, Edwards landed himself a standard NBA contract. He finished the season with 44 games played, including 26 starts.

With plenty of playing time, Edwards impressed by averaging 10 points on 36 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He also posted averages of three rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

It’s unclear what the long-term future holds for Edwards, but the Sixers are certainly intrigued with what he could bring to the table for the 2025-2026 NBA season. Maxey is making sure the young forward is ready to take a step forward for his sophomore season.

