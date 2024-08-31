Veteran Forward Listed as Sixers' Biggest Offseason Loss
This offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers’ roster went through a massive change. With so many new players coming in, it meant a handful had to depart as well.
Throughout last season, the Sixers roster went through many iterations. Their first major change happened when Daryl Morey traded James Harden to LA Clippers. In return, Philly received a group of veterans that included Nic Batum and Marcus Morris Sr.
Of the players who came over in the Harden trade, Batum quickly emerged as the best complementary piece. With his ability to pass the ball and knock down threes, he was an instant fit next to Joel Embiid in the backcourt.
During his run with the Sixers, Batum averaged 5.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 2.2 APG while shooting 39.9% from three on decent volume. Seeing that he was such a good fit on the team, many wanted to see the veteran forward remain on the roster moving forward.
Upon entering free agency, Batum opted to put an end to his tenure in Philly. He would end up returning to the Clippers on a two-year deal worth $9.5 million.
With most team’s rosters set for next season, the people at Bleacher Report put together the biggest win and loss from the for all 30 NBA squads. When breaking down the Sixers, Batum’s departure was cited as the loss.
Batum's connective passing and smarter-with-age defense would have served this version of the Sixers extremely well. Losing him sucks, but it's made easier knowing they couldn't have kept him. His Bird rights needed to be renounced to facilitate the cap-space play, and he returned to the Los Angeles Clippers on an average annual salary that surpassed the room exception Philly gave Kelly Oubre Jr. as well as the money it offered Martin.
Seeing that power forward is viewed as an area of improvement for the Sixers, losing Batum is a tough blow. That said, the new talent that has been brought in is more than capable of filling the void.