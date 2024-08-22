Watch Sixers' Newest Signee Showcase Offensive Talents Overseas
After their flurry of offseason additions, power forward was viewed as an area of need for the Philadelphia 76ers. Upon recent developments, it seems as though Daryl Morey has found a solution.
During the Olympics, one of the many standouts was Guerschon Yabusele for France. Following a strong performance for the host country, many began speculating if his play was going to land him an NBA contract. That ended up coming to fruition on Sunday, as reports emerged that Yabusele was signing a deal with the Sixers.
Before his standout showing for France in the Olympics, Yabsuele spent the last five years playing professionally in Europe. His longest stint in Europe was with Real Madrid, where he spent the last three seasons.
Last season, Yabusele averaged 16.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 1.0 APG. He also shot 46% from beyond the arc, but the FIBA line is slightly shorter than the NBA line. After a brief run in the NBA, Yabusele grew into an all-around offensive threat in Europe.
Yabusele joining the Sixers will mark Yabusele's second run in the NBA. Back in 2016, the Boston Celtics drafted in the first round with the 16th overall pick. However, Yabusele only ended up playing in 74 games across two seasons.
Yabusele gives the Sixers so much needed size at the power forward position. Standing at 6-foot-8, 204 pounds, he should be able to help with bigger matchups in the frontcourt.
During his Olympic run, Yabusele bad multiple standout performances. In the gold medal game against the United States, he notched 20 points on nearly 50% shooting from the field. His best outing came against Canada, when he recorded 22 points and five rebounds against Canada.
After being out of the NBA for nearly five years, Yabusele finally gets another opportunity. Not only has an NBA team taken a flier on him, but the Sixers will also provide him the chance to showcase his talents on a roster with championship aspirations.