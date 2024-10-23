All 76ers

Where to Watch 76ers vs Bucks Regular Season Opener

The Philadelphia 76ers will open the 2024-2025 NBA season against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mar 4, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Wednesday night marks the first game of the 2024-2025 NBA season for the Philadelphia 76ers. They will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to the Wells Fargo Center for the first time this year.

Neither team will be at full strength on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, the Bucks were anticipating the absence of Khris Middleton, who underwent surgery in the offseason. Without a preseason appearance, the Bucks ruled out Middleton for Wednesday’s game.

On the other side, the Sixers will miss a couple of key players as well, starting with the star center, Joel Embiid.

Similar to Middleton, Embiid missed the Sixers’ entire preseason. With the team putting the star big man on a strict health management plan, Embiid didn’t have a chance to ramp up for a return to the court to begin his season on Wednesday night. The Sixers will hold the one-time All-Star out until he’s fully ready to return and debut for a long 2024-2025 NBA season.

As for the veteran forward Paul George, he dealt with a knee injury in last week’s preseason matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. While George was fortunate enough to avoid a major setback, he wasn’t cleared for action on Wednesday. Later this week, George will go through another re-evaluation and could debut sooner than later.

The Sixers will have to rely heavily on the one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey to help them climb out of a four-game losing streak against the Bucks on Wednesday.

Tyrese Maxey in a matchup against the Bucks.
Mar 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) gestures during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Where to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers will take the primetime stage on Wednesday night, having their game against the Bucks broadcast on ESPN.

For those who want to listen to the radio broadcast, it will be available on 97.5 The Fanatic.

Quick Notes

  • After dealing with a thumb contusion in last week’s preseason finale against the Orlando Magic, Tyrese Maxey is cleared for action to make his season debut.
  • Jared McCain is not listed on the Sixers’ injury report. Barring any unexpected changes, the rookie could suit up for his first NBA game on Wednesday.
  • The Sixers enter Wednesday’s game with eight players who could debut with the team
Published
