All 76ers

Will Matisse Thybulle Face Philadelphia 76ers on Monday?

What's the latest on Matisse Thybulle as the Portland Trail Blazers gear up for a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers?

Justin Grasso

Jan 21, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Monday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers could’ve been a chance for the Sixers to take on an old friend. The former first-round pick Matisse Thybulle remains with the Portland franchise, but he won’t be suited up and on the court for the matchup this time around.

A familiar trend continues on Monday night for Thybulle. He’s been ruled out for the action against the Sixers. According to the official NBA injury report, Thybulle continues to deal with a right ankle sprain.

That injury occurred as Thybulle worked himself back into the lineup after dealing with another setback that he suffered during the 2024 NBA Preseason.

Inflammation in the knee led Thybulle to undergo a procedure before the regular season got started back in late October. There was a point when Thybulle was reportedly ramping up for his return. In the process of that, he suffered an ankle sprain.

According to Blazer’s Edge, Thybulle was put on a multi-week recovery timeline for his ankle-related setback. The absence could range from three-to-six weeks.

At this point, it’s apparent that Thybulle is playing the long game with his return, as it’s been over a month since the Blazers made the announcement.

Matisse Thybulle facing the 76er
Oct 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle (4) dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Thybulle’s run in Portland has been full of ups and downs. When he arrived during the 2022-2023 season, Thybulle’s fresh start was going really well. In 22 games, the young veteran produced a career-high seven points on 39 percent shooting from three.

The following season, Thybulle played in 65 games. He started just 19 games for Portland. With his playing time slightly down, the young defensive standout produced five points per game on 45 percent shooting from deep. His second full season in Portland is still on hold.

When Thybulle started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019, he instantly became one of the team’s most intriguing prospects. Not only did his defense immediately stand out, but his three-point shot was intriguing, as he averaged 36 percent from deep in 65 games as a rookie.

Unfortunately, Thybulle struggled with the transition from one head coach to another. When the Sixers employed Doc Rivers, Thybulle’s playing time was a roller coaster. He averaged 20 minutes in the first season and saw an increase to 25 minutes the following year.

In the 49 games he played during the 2022-2023 season, Thybulle saw the court for just 12 minutes on average. He was traded ahead of the 2023 deadline.

Since joining the Blazers, Thybulle earned a multi-year extension with the team. He’s in year two of the deal and will have a player option looming for the 2025-2026 season.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News