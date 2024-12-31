Will Matisse Thybulle Face Philadelphia 76ers on Monday?
Monday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers could’ve been a chance for the Sixers to take on an old friend. The former first-round pick Matisse Thybulle remains with the Portland franchise, but he won’t be suited up and on the court for the matchup this time around.
A familiar trend continues on Monday night for Thybulle. He’s been ruled out for the action against the Sixers. According to the official NBA injury report, Thybulle continues to deal with a right ankle sprain.
That injury occurred as Thybulle worked himself back into the lineup after dealing with another setback that he suffered during the 2024 NBA Preseason.
Inflammation in the knee led Thybulle to undergo a procedure before the regular season got started back in late October. There was a point when Thybulle was reportedly ramping up for his return. In the process of that, he suffered an ankle sprain.
According to Blazer’s Edge, Thybulle was put on a multi-week recovery timeline for his ankle-related setback. The absence could range from three-to-six weeks.
At this point, it’s apparent that Thybulle is playing the long game with his return, as it’s been over a month since the Blazers made the announcement.
Thybulle’s run in Portland has been full of ups and downs. When he arrived during the 2022-2023 season, Thybulle’s fresh start was going really well. In 22 games, the young veteran produced a career-high seven points on 39 percent shooting from three.
The following season, Thybulle played in 65 games. He started just 19 games for Portland. With his playing time slightly down, the young defensive standout produced five points per game on 45 percent shooting from deep. His second full season in Portland is still on hold.
When Thybulle started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019, he instantly became one of the team’s most intriguing prospects. Not only did his defense immediately stand out, but his three-point shot was intriguing, as he averaged 36 percent from deep in 65 games as a rookie.
Unfortunately, Thybulle struggled with the transition from one head coach to another. When the Sixers employed Doc Rivers, Thybulle’s playing time was a roller coaster. He averaged 20 minutes in the first season and saw an increase to 25 minutes the following year.
In the 49 games he played during the 2022-2023 season, Thybulle saw the court for just 12 minutes on average. He was traded ahead of the 2023 deadline.
Since joining the Blazers, Thybulle earned a multi-year extension with the team. He’s in year two of the deal and will have a player option looming for the 2025-2026 season.