2 Advantages, 2 Concerns for 76ers in Next Game vs. Pacers

After a couple of nights off, the Philadelphia 76ers will be back in action with a game against the Pacers in Indiana on Wednesday night. Both teams will be looking to avoid their first two-game losing streak of the season, but only one will be successful in that regard. If it's going to be the Sixers, they're going to have to play a bit better than they did during their 106-93 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

Here's a look at two advantages and two concerns for Philadelphia heading into the game against Indiana.

Advantage: Starting firepower

The 76ers have one of the league's most potent starting fives on paper, and that potency has been realized so far. Sixers starters have been accounting for 92.5 points per performance so far this season. Only the Los Angeles Lakers (98.0) and Houston Rockets (92.8) have been getting more points from their first five.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have been getting 75.8 points per game from their starters, which is 17th league-wide. The Sixers simply have more firepower in their first five than the Pacers do, and they'll have to ride that firepower if they want to avoid a second consecutive loss, because the opposite is the case when it comes to bench production.

Concern: Bench production

Bench production disparity could be a major concern for Philadelphia in the matchup with Indiana. Heading into the game, the Pacers are in the top 10 in the league in bench scoring. They're averaging 40.8 bench points per performance so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are dead last in the league in bench production, as their reserves are producing just 17.5 points per performance. For those keeping count, that's a difference of 23.3 points. The starters for Philadelphia have been doing the heavy lifting when it comes to scoring so far this season, but the Sixers are going to need guys like Anfernee Simons, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dean Wade to step it up in the scoring department against Indiana.

Advantage: Turnovers

The Sixers have been the best team in the league at taking care of the ball so far this season. They're averaging just 12.8 turnovers per performance, which is impressive for a team that features several new pieces trying to figure things out. The Pacers have only averaged 15.5 turnovers per game, which is just outside of the top 10 league-wide.

But, while the Sixers have been limiting their own turnovers, they've also been doing a good job of forcing turnovers. Through four games, they're forcing 18.8 turnovers per game, which is fifth-most in the league, while the Pacers are forcing just 14.5 (23rd). If the Sixers can continue to control the turnover battle, it will work in their favor against Indiana.

Concern: Pacers paint points

When it comes to paint production, the Pacers have been one of the most dominant teams in the entire league so far this season. Indiana has been averaging 57 paint points per performance on the young season, which is tied for second in the NBA. The New Orleans Pelicans (60.7) are the only team scoring more points in the painted area than the Pacers.

The Sixers, on the other hand, are 23rd in the league with 45.5 points in the paint per game. That gives the Pacers a double-digit advantage in that category heading into the game, and if they're able to exploit that advantage, it could be a big-time concern for Philly. Limiting Indiana's paint production by challenging shots and not allowing second-chance points should be a priority for the Sixers in the game.

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