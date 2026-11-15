3 Backup Centers 76ers Could Make a Trade for in the Coming Weeks

Tacko Fall entered the waning seconds of the 76ers’ 123-112 win over the Raptors on Thursday night. It was a fun moment for attending Philadelphia fans and Fall’s first minutes of the season.

But Nick Nurse’s decision to play him that late in the game put Philadelphia’s need for center depth into perspective. Fall was the only true center available outside of Joel Embiid and he only played the last minute of the night.

Tacko Fall checks in for the first time as a Sixer pic.twitter.com/b5sfpwjtGm — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 7, 2026

Jabari Walker has risen to the occasion, corralling at least five rebounds in four of his last five games. But Philadelphia needs a true center to support Embiid against bigger frontcourts, especially with Adem Bona (spine), Dominick Barlow (back), and Ariel Hukporti (Achilles) out. Fortunately for Philadelphia, it will have options to explore ahead of the trade deadline on February 11.

Context: the 76ers have one roster spot left and are around $1.8 million below the first tax apron. Mike Gansey and co. cannot exceed that limit since they used the non-taxpayer mid-level exception during the offseason. Since Philadelphia is below the first apron, it can combine salaries in trades to match incoming salary.

With that in mind, here are a handful of centers the Sixers could have eyes for.

1. Jalen Smith

Smith has been one of the Bulls’ key contributors this year, averaging 13 points on 51.4% shooting from the field and 7.8 rebounds per game. He’s been starting in place of Nic Claxton (hamstring), who missed Chicago’s first eight games and is coming off the bench as he ramps up.

Smith is a capable rebounder, can finish plays out of pick-and-rolls, and spaces the floor well shooting 34.5% from three-point range.

Jalen Smith is on FIRE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XXGGRbJpel — Kalshi Chicago (@KalshiChicago) November 12, 2026

Given Smith’s skill set, Philadelphia would likely be competing with other playoff-caliber teams like the Lakers and Warriors to acquire him. It doesn’t take an insider to predict that Smith’s market will be robust. The 26-year-old is in the last year of his three-year, $27 million deal and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

2. Day’Ron Sharpe

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Nets are willing to listen to any trade offer, so why not take them up on it? Sharpe has produced as Brooklyn’s starting center with averages of 8.2 points on 52.5% shooting from the field and 6.8 boards per game.

He’s a more imposing paint protector than Smith, just as menacing out of pick-and-rolls, and also has some passing chops with 4.1 assists per game.

Day'Ron Sharpe with BACK-TO-BACK BLOCKS



The paint belongs to him 💪 pic.twitter.com/aWbtxv7m63 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 12, 2026

Sharpe is in the first season of his two-year, $20 million contract—meaning he isn’t trade-eligible until December 15. While the Nets are rebuilding, it doesn’t seem there is an incentive to trade him for little value in return. Sharpe is a quality center, so Philadelphia and other contenders that may be interested should come with its best offers.

3. Jericho Sims

Given Smith and Sharpe’s value, both of them are likely going to be tough gets for the 76ers if they’re interested. But Milwaukee’s Jericho Sims is a more attainable target. The Bucks’ front-court rotation— while quite tumultuous—is packed with Myles Turner, Kel’el Ware, and Ousmane Dieng. This has left Sims as the odd man out.

Sims is averaging 9.1 minutes per game in eight appearances. He tallied five points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season, showcasing his talents as a scrappy rebounder, an athletic rim-roller, and switch-ability on the defensive end. Given Sims’ small role in Taylor Jenkins’ rotation, he may be very get-able.

Jericho Sims switchability at full display. How many centers in the league are doing this? pic.twitter.com/U4b5iHeMuF — All About the Bucks (@All_About_Bucks) November 3, 2026

The 76ers, like every team, remain in the team evaluation phase being just 13 games into the year. They’ll likely continue to assess their needs as December approaches.

From there, Philadelphia can sign a player to a prorated veteran minimum contract and the 15th marks the date when most players who signed new contracts in the summer become trade eligible.

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