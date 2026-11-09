3 Most Eye-Catching Numbers From 76ers' 127-121 Win vs. Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers improved to 9-2 on the season with a 127-121 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. It was Philly's second win over the Bulls, who are now tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Sixers are on the other end of the spectrum, as they sit atop the conference standings.

Here's a look at the three most eye-catching numbers for Philadelphia in its victory over Chicago.

20: Offensive rebounds for Philadelphia

The 76ers have been a below-average offensive rebounding team so far this season. In fact, the 10.5 offensive boards that they're grabbing per game is the fifth-lowest average in the entire NBA. But, they nearly doubled their season average against the Bulls on Sunday afternoon by grabbing 20 offensive boards as a team. Joel Embiid (8 offensive rebounds) and Jabari Walker (5) led the charge for Philly on the offensive glass and their efforts in the area should be commended.

Often, offensive rebounding boils down to a matter of effort, and the effort was there for the Sixers on Sunday, especially on the part of Embiid and Walker. Philadelphia's 20 offensive rebounds led directly to 33 second-chance points for the Sixers. They outscored the Bulls 33-12 in second-chance points, and that was the difference in the game.

9: Total turnovers for 76ers

The 76ers have been the best team in the entire NBA this season when it comes to taking care of the ball, and they put on a masterclass in that regard on Sunday in Chicago. The Sixers had a total of just nine turnovers in the game, compared to 13 for Chicago. Anytime a team's turnover total is in the single-digits it's impressive, and in a close game, the Sixers benefitted from the additional possessions they generated by not turning the ball over more.

22: Points for LeBron James

LeBron James had his most productive performance from a point perspective of the season against Chicago on Sunday as he tallied 22 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor (8-of-16). It was a nice bounce-back performance from James after he scored just eight points on 3-of-12 shooting in Cleveland on Friday night. He was clearly determined to perform better than he did against the Cavs, as he came out with a more aggressive and assertive mindset, scoring 16 of his 22 points in the first half of the game.

James made some NBA history in the process of scoring his 22 points, too, as he became the all-time leading scorer against the Bulls.

LEBRON JAMES: NOW THE ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER AGAINST CHICAGO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ik6IHmf6Jr — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2026

The Sixers don't need James to be the scoring threat he once was, but it's reassuring to see that he's still capable of putting up efficient 20-plus point performances.

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