3 Burning 76ers Questions Ahead of Thursday's Game vs. Cavaliers

It’s hard for fans not to label the 76ers as the Eastern Conference favorite after Philadelphia’s 106-100 win against the Knicks on Tuesday night. The 76ers used strong second-half defense and star power to spoil New York’s 2025-26 championship celebration. But it was just one of 82 regular-season games.

Philadelphia (1-0) will host the Cavaliers (0-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET in LeBron James and Jaylen Brown’s official home debuts. The 76ers’ defense exceeded expectations against the Knicks, but their three-point shooting and backup center production left much to be desired.

Jaylen Brown: "I think it was just OK. We got a lot of room for growth, room for improvement."



Later added: "We're not even at the tip of the iceberg in terms of hitting chemistry... So it's a good sign that we can win while still being at that early stage." — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) October 21, 2026

Here’s three questions ahead of the 76ers’ second game:

1. Can Philadelphia sustain its defensive tenacity?

Nick Nurse’s team held the defending-champion Knicks to 100 points, limiting them to 18 in the third quarter. Joel Embiid’s rim protection was a factor. He displayed improved mobility when guarding the paint and navigating pick-and-rolls. Embiid switched onto Josh Hart in the second half, allowing him to be more effective as a help defender. He recorded three blocks and two steals.

The player who one-upped him? Tyrese Maxey, who delivered three steals and three blocks. He took a defensive leap last season and went a step further against New York. Maxey read passing lanes and jarred the ball loose at a high level. He found a fruitful balance of forcing turnovers while not over-helping.

The Sixers want to run and Tyrese Maxey is the engine…



3 steals. 3 blocks. 3 deflections. Countless leak outs and flat-out sprints down the court. Willing transition opportunities into existence is EXACTLY what he has to do for PHI to hit peak potential. pic.twitter.com/1SS5fE14d4 — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) October 21, 2026

Philadelphia collectively made life difficult for Jalen Brunson. He scored 21 points on 6-19 shooting from the field, with just two fourth-quarter points. Brown and VJ Edgecombe guarded him well off the dribble, chasing him through screens and contesting his mid-range attempts.

The 76ers offered clarity on their defensive potential, but the Cavaliers’ offense will be another test. They finished top six in offensive rating in the last two seasons, when Kenny Atkinson took over as head coach.

2. Will the three-pointers start falling?

Philadelphia shot 27.5% from beyond the arc on 40 attempts against the Knicks, most of which were high quality looks. The 76ers, especially the stars, moved the ball well, but Philadelphia lacked the spacing to take full advantage. This was part of the reason the 76ers entered a 10-point deficit in the second quarter.

It wasn’t until the third period that Philadelphia pulled away, outscoring New York 29-18. One reason why? Anfernee Simons, who knocked down all three of his triples in that frame. Brown assisted on all of them, showing the 76ers leveraging floor spacing with rim pressure. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also shot 2-6 from downtown.

Anfernee Simons 13 PTS (5-10 FG, 3-8 3P), 2 REB, 0 TO vs. Knicks



Sixers will need him to get buckets this season pic.twitter.com/rukrHGonMh — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) October 21, 2026

If Philadelphia endures another cold spell, Cleveland’s explosive offensive may not be as forgiving.

3. Can the backup center(s) contribute?

Andre Drummond registered 12 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. That would’ve been helpful for the 76ers last year—when he was on the team. Instead, Drummond used his physicality and 6-foot-10 size to overwhelm Adem Bona in the paint.

Drummond accounted for seven of New York’s 14 offensive boards. Meanwhile, Bona went scoreless with three rebounds and two fouls.

Philadelphia trades off size when playing Bona, at 6-foot-10, 235 pounds. So when he wasn't producing, Nurse deployed James at center at the later stage of the second quarter to stretch the Knicks’ defense. A 41-year-old James playing the five should be a luxury, not a necessity. But the 76ers, without Dominick Barlow (back), Tacko Fall (hip), and Ariel Hukporti (Achilles), didn’t have many other options.

Jabari Walker, who excelled in the preseason, played only three minutes. Philadelphia needs more out of Bona, facing a towering frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

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