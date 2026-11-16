3 Most Eye-Catching Numbers From 76ers' 131-124 Win vs. Pacers

For the second time this season, the Philadelphia 76ers squared off against the Indiana Pacers, and for the second time, they won. The two teams met on Sunday afternoon, and Philly came out on top 131-124.

With the win, the Sixers moved to 11-3 on the season, which represents the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, behind only the Boston Celtics.

Here's a look at three eye-catching numbers from Philadelphia's second win over Indiana.

34: Bench points for 76ers

The 76ers got a big boost from the bench against Indiana on Sunday afternoon, as the unit combined for 34 total points. Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons led the way for Philly off of the pine with 12 points each, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added nine of his own. Rookie guard Labaron Philon Jr. also got in on the action by knocking down a 3-pointer.

The Sixers were still outscored by Indiana 42-34 in bench points, so they didn't technically win the bench battle. But the 34 points that they scored represented a 10-point improvement over their season average of 24.6 bench points per game, which is the second-lowest average in the league. So that's a step in the right direction.

20: Fast break points for 76ers

The Sixers were able to push the pace against Indiana, and it worked in their favor. As a team, the Sixers scored 20 fast break points in the game, compared to just seven scored for Indiana. In a game the Sixers won by just seven points, that advantage in fast break points was key.

Pushing the pace has become part of Philadelphia's identity this season. The Sixers are fifth in the league in fast break points per game with 17.2, a number which they improved upon against Indiana. The Sixers have struggled at times in the halfcourt this season, but when they can generate easier opportunities in transition it works in their favor in a big way.

12,092: Career arrists for LeBron James

76ers star forward LeBron James made some major NBA history agaisnt the Pacers on Sunday afternoon, as he passed league legend Jason Kidd to move into No. 3 on the NBA's all-time assist list with a staggering 12,092 career assists. Now, the only two players who have dropped more dimes than James in NBA history are John Stockton and Chris Paul.

THE KING.



the greatness continues. 👑 pic.twitter.com/d4uxCkyONE — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 15, 2026

It's a very impressive milestone for James, and it's a testament to both his skill as a passer and his longevity in the league. James now needs 461 assists to pass Paul to move into No. 2 behind Stockton on the all-time list. It would be difficult for him to do that this season, depending on how many games he plays, but it isn't impossible.

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