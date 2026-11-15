3 Studs and 1 Dud for 76ers in Win Over Pacers

After a couple of days off, the Philadelphia 76ers were back at it for some matinee action against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon. It was the second game of the season between the two teams, as the Sixers bested the Pacers in Indiana last month.

Just like in the first game, the Sixers were again able to beat the Pacers 131-124 on Sunday, even without the services of star center Joel Embiid, who was ruled out of the game due to right foot plantar fascia injury management. Luckily, the Sixers didn't need the former MVP to secure a win in this one.

Here's a look at three studs and one dud from Philly's second win over Indiana on the season.

Stud: Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown came out aggressive and determined in the first half against Indiana, and he helped to set the tone for his team in the process. Brown scored 20 points in 18 minutes in that first half while converting nine of his 13 attempts from the floor.

🚨 Jaylen Brown has 18 points 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XScu20RTHM — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 15, 2026

Brown cooled off a little bit in the second half, due to in large part to foul trouble, but he still finished the game with a team-leading and season high of 31 points. He also added three rebounds and two assists. It was an extremely productive performance for a player who appears to be growing increasingly comfortable on his new team.

Dud: VJ Edgecombe

The term "dud" is being used very loosely here. No one on the Sixers roster really played particularly poorly against Indiana, so it's difficult to label any one particular player as a dud. But, VJ Edgecombe turned in an underwhelming performance, at least compared to the rest of the roster, so he's the pick. He finished the game with 11 points, six assists and four rebounds, which is decent production, but nothing to write home about. Again, this isn't really about Edgecombe playing poorly, it's more of an indication of how well the rest of the roster played.

Stud: LeBron James

After resting against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, LeBron James turned in one of his better performances of the season against Indiana on Sunday afternoon. He scored 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor, grabbed six rebounds and dished out a team-leading 11 assists. In the process, the tied - and then - passed - Jason Kidd for the third-most assists in NBA history.

LEBRON JAMES PASSES JASON KIDD 🚨



ASSIST NO. 12,092.



THIRD ALL-TIME IN ASSISTS FOR LBJ! pic.twitter.com/p5LBQeY9v7 — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2026

The fact that James is the all-time leader in points scored and third in assists is completely crazy, and the Sixers benefitted from his ability to set up his teammates in a major way on Sunday.

Stud: Jabari Walker

Jabari Walker got his first start of the season in place of Joel Embiid against Indiana, and he made the most of it. Walker was able to make his presence felt both on the glass and in terms of points production. He provided some ancillary offense around the Sixers' stars in the starting five by scoring 11 points and knocking down three shots from beyond the arc.

Walker also grabbed seven rebounds, including two on the offensive end and finished the game +11 in 25 minutes. With his performance, Walker continued to prove that he's deserving of more minutes moving forward for Philly.

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