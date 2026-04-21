3 Sixers Adjustments That Will Decide Game 2 vs. the Celtics

The Sixers can only hope that Game 1 of their first-round series against the Boston Celtics was a flush-the-tape game rather than a harbinger of what's to come. They got spanked, 123-91, in a game that was every bit the blowout that the score would suggest.

The big in-series adjustment the Sixers could make is adding Joel Embiid back into the rotation, but he's already been ruled out for Game 2 as he continues his recovery from an appendectomy less than two weeks ago. The good news is that he began a strength and conditioning program Monday in Philadelphia, and the Sixers have not ruled him out for the series yet.

In Embiid's absence, the Sixers went with a center-by-committee approach against the Celtics in Game 1, but the Celtics mowed right through it. If Adem Bona and/or Andre Drummond don't play better in Game 2, the Sixers need to figure out a Plan B ahead of time.

That isn't the only adjustment that the Sixers need to make heading into Game 2. These three in particular could determine whether the Sixers make it a series or if they're heading back to Philadelphia down in a seemingly insurmountable 2-0 hole.

1. Let it fly

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) gets fouled by Boston Celtics center Luka Garza (52) in the first half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

We warned about this coming into the series, and it was on full display in Game 1.

The Celtics were one of the highest-volume three-point shooting teams this season. The Sixers were in the bottom 10 leaguewide in three-point makes, three-point attempts and three-point shooting percentage.

In Game 1, the Celtics made nearly as many threes (16) as the Sixers attempted (23). The Celtics finished 16-of-44 from deep on the night, while the Sixers were 4-of-23.

That's right: The Celtics outscored the Sixers by 36 from downtown in a 32-point win.

Following his return from a pinky injury in late March, Tyrese Maxey shot only 31.6% from deep on 6.3 attempts per game in his final nine regular-season games. Prior to the injury, he shot 37.3% on 8.9 attempts per game.

With Embiid sidelined and Maxey seemingly still hampered by that finger injury, the Sixers need to find other ways to keep up with the Celtics in the three-point battle. The Celtics were fine letting Kelly Oubre Jr. bomb away from deep in Game 1, so Oubre needs to come into Game 2 ready to make them pay for that.

Paul George, who shot 39.2% from deep on 6.9 attempts per game during the regular season, went 1-of-2 from three in Game 1. If Maxey is limited by his finger injury, George needs to go into Game 2 with the mentality of needing to take at least 6-8 in-rhythm threes. He shouldn't force the issue, but he can't take only two again.

If the Sixers can't narrow the gap between them and the Celtics from three-point range, this is going to be a short series.

2. More small-ball?

Oct 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow (25) passes around Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) during the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

In Embiid's absence, Adem Bona drew the start in Game 1, but he finished with only three points, three rebounds and three fouls in 14 minutes. Andre Drummond wasn't much better in his 21 minutes, as he finished with two points, five rebounds, two assists, three turnovers and three fouls.

The Sixers briefly turned to lineups with Dominick Barlow as the nominal center, which speaks to their desperation to find a workable solution. They got outscored by 15 points in his 15 minutes, which he split between power forward and center, so they might not been keen to turn back to that in Game 2.

They need to figure out something other than "hope Bona and Drummond play better." Rookie center Johni Broome, who's been cleared after tearing his meniscus in February, likely isn't the answer. What is?

Could Trendon Watford or Jabari Walker merit a look at center? Should the Sixers lean fully into small-ball going with George as their nominal center?

Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes, Oubre and George are arguably their five best players with Embiid sidelined. The Sixers need to find ways to keep as many of them on the court at one time.

Small-ball could be the answer.

3. Pay attention to the little things

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) speaks with Pat Fraher in the second half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Without Embiid, the Sixers are already out-talented and out-schemed coming into this series. The last thing they can afford to be is out-detailed, too.

A few red flags popped up early in Game 1 in that regard, and it snowballed into a beatdown by the second half. If the Sixers are letting Sam Hauser walk into wide-open threes early in Game 2 as well, they might as well pack it up and head back to Philadelphia.

"A lot of the mistakes we made, we can control," Drummond told reporters Monday. "So just be prepared. We watched film for a little while today, so we understand what needs to be changed and we’re ready to go.”

If they decide to break out some junk defenses as a curveball for Boston, all five players on the floor need to be locked in. The Celtics will take advantage of any defensive breakdown.

Even if the Sixers are far more detail-oriented than they were in Game 1, they're still at a major talent and schematic deficit. Abiding by the game plan on both ends of the floor still might not spare them from another trouncing.

But if they're as sloppy in Game 2 as they were Sunday, the game will be over as soon as it begins.

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Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac and salary-cap information via RealGM.

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