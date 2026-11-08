3 Studs and 1 Dud for 76ers in Victory Over Bulls

After suffering their first road loss of the season in Cleveland against the Cavaliers on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers were looking to bounce back against the Bulls in Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

It was the second meeting of the week between Philly and Chicago, as the Sixers secured a 126-107 victory over the Bulls on Monday night, and just like in the first meeting, the Sixers came out on top on Sunday, too. They won 127-121 to move to 9-2 on the season.

A plethora of players turned in productive performances for the Sixers, so it's tough to single out just a couple, but here's a look at three studs and one dud for Philly from the win over the Bulls.

Stud: Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown turned in one of his best performances of the season against Chicago on Sunday. Brown led the Sixers with 29 points, which represented his second-highest output of the season. He accumulated those points efficiently, too, as he shot 50 percent from the field (11-of-22). He also added seven rebounds, four assists and a steal to round out the stat sheet.

just another day at the office for @FCHWPO



29 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST@PALottery pic.twitter.com/QetHGJ4wTy — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 8, 2026

Brown has now scored 20-plus points in four straight games for Philly. He appears to be growing increasingly comfortable in his role on the 76ers.

Stud: Jabari Walker

Jabari Walker continues to make the most of increased on-court opportunity in the absence of Adem Bona, who missed his second straight game due to neck soreness. Walker played 19 minutes against Cleveland and tallied nine points and 11 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass. It was the second straight productive performance from Walker, who scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds in 17 minutes against Cleveland on Friday night.

Walker is building a case for being the backup center behind Joel Embiid, even when Bona is healthy, given Bona's struggles this season. At the least, he should certainly be in line for more opportunity moving forward.

Dud: Dean Wade

I don't want to pick on Dean Wade here, but he's now gone scoreless in two consecutive games for Philadelphia. He went 0-for-4 in 21 minutes against Cleveland on Friday night, and he didn't even attempt a single shot from the floor in 18 minutes against Chicago. At some point, he's going to have to at least try to look like a threat on that end of the floor, or it will be detremential to the rest of the offense, because defenses will just start to ignore him and apply additional pressure elsewhere.

Stud: LeBron James

It's not all about scoring when it comes to LeBron James, but he turned in his best game of the season in terms of point production against Chicago on Sunday. James dropped 22 points while converting 50 percent of his shots from the field (8-of-16). He even knocked down a couple of 3-pointers.

In addition to his points, James also added five rebounds, five assists and a steal. It was a good all-around game from a guy who is just over a month away from his 42nd birthday.

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