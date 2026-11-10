Jaylen Brown Hitting Stride With 76ers in Time for First Game Against Celtics

There was a bit of an acclimation period early in the season, but after a few weeks of action, Jaylen Brown appears to be hitting his stride with the Philadelphia 76ers just in time for his first career game against his former franchise, the Boston Celtics.

Brown and the Sixers will host the Celtics in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, and Brown will look to build off the rhythm that he's established over the past several games. Brown has scored 20-plus points for Philly in four straight games heading into Tuesday night. He's also scored 25-plus in three out of those four contests. He's shot 50% or better from the floor in three out of those four games, too, so he's been getting his points efficiently.

Brown is figuring out how to play off the other stars around him on the Sixers, and he's learning where he can get his preferred shots in the flow of Philadelphia's offense, though that area is still a work in progress, according to head coach Nick Nurse.

"I think we’re still trying to learn exactly what the rhythm is to that," Nurse said of Brown following Philadelphia's 127-121 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night (h/t Ky Carlin of the Sixers Wire). "You notice that we started the fourth quarter trying to set some of that up. So, we’re still trying to learn what’s the best way and what flow of the game we can get to that, and he’s obviously such a tough basket maker."

The way Brown is deployed in Philadelphia's offense will likely evolve over the course of the campaign. What we've seen so far isn't a finished product, but it has been encouraging, especially over the past four games.

In addition to scoring, Brown has contributed in other ways, too. He's averaged seven rebounds per game over the last four games and nearly four assists, while also providing premier perimeter defense. Brown's focused approach to the game has impressed his new Sixers teammates, including star guard Tyrese Maxey.

"Jaylen, man, he approaches the game so focused and I think he's something that we really needed, honestly,. He approaches the game very, very focused and it's just his drive and you want to get better every single day," Maxey said of Brown.

"You see his attention to detail and you just appreciate that. That's something that we really needed. And then he's good. We like having him on our team instead of guarding him all the time."

It's safe to say Brown will likely enter his first career matchup against the Celtics with some added motivation after being traded to a division rival over the offseason. But he isn't approaching the game from an individual perspective. Instead, he views it as an opportunity for the Sixers to measure themselves early in the season against another good team in the conference.

"I think it should be fun," Brown said of the game against Boston. "A good opportunity for our team to show what we're made of. So, I'm looking forward to it. Big time matchup. Two heavyweights in the East. Let's get it."

Brown isn't incorrect. Tuesday night's game represents a matchup between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, record-wise, at this early stage of the season.

The victor will earn the advantage in the season series between the teams and the confidence that comes with a big win. After contributing to plenty of big wins for the Celtics during his decade in Boston, Brown will aim to achieve one against them for the first time in his career.

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