3 Studs and 1 Dud for 76ers in Win vs. Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers dropped their only game of the season, so far, to the Detroit Pistons last month. But, they had an opportunity for some revenge in enemy territory on Wednesday night, and they took full advantage of it.

In a hard-fought battle, the Sixers pulled out a 112-106 victory over the Pistons to move to an impressive 8-1 on the season, which represents the best record in the entire NBA. Here's a look at three studs and one dud for Philadelphia in the win over Detroit.

Stud: Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown was locked in from the jump against Detroit, and he turned in his most productive performance of the season as a result. Brown set the tone for the Sixers offensively with his aggressive approach in the first half, scoring 23 points on 12 shots.

Brown finished the game with a season-high 30 points to lead the Sixers in scoring. He also added seven rebounds and an incredibly clutch block down the stretch to preserve the victory for Philly.

JAYLEN BROWN CLUTCH BLOCK ON CADE 😱 pic.twitter.com/XQvlj2yajT — ESPN (@espn) November 5, 2026

Brown looked confident and assertive throughout the game for Philadelphia, which is an excellent sign for the team, as the former NBA Finals MVP appears to be growing increasingly comfortable in his new role with the Sixers.

Dud: Anfernee Simons

Anfernee Simons has been a bit of a roller-coaster for the 76ers this season. There have been some extreme highs, but there have also been some lows, like in Detroit on Wednesday night. Simons played 10 minutes against the Pistons and he had virtually no impact in the game. His only counting stats were one rebound, one turnover and four fouls. He was largely invisible while he was out on the floor, which is probably why he played a season low in minutes.

It was the second straight underwhelming performance from Simons, who went 2-of-11 from the field and scored just six points against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. It can be tough to find rhythm coming off of the bench, especially for a player who has started over 200 games in his career, but the Sixers would love to get a bit more consistency from Simons moving forward.

Stud: Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid turned in one of his best performances of the season in Detroit on Wednesday night as he scored 26 points and grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds. He was also incredibly clutch from the foul line, as he converted all 10 of his attempts from there. Embiid's struggles from beyond the arc continued, as he missed all three of his long-range attempts, but otherwise it was a great game from the star big man.

Stud: LeBron James

LeBron James continues to fit into his role on the Sixers perfectly while doing a little bit of everything for the team. Against the Pistons he recorded 13 points, 10 rebounds and a team-high eight assists. His passing has been on another level in Philadelphia, and his calming presence in clutch situations can't be overlooked, as the Sixers continue to pull out close victories.

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