76ers G Leaguers Look Back Fondly on Their Recent Training Camp Stint

WILMINGTON, DE — Forward Saint Thomas was one of six 76ers players on an Exhibit 10 contract, vying for a roster spot during training camp. But this wasn’t an ordinary preseason. Philadelphia was in the process of acclimating seven new players to its standard roster, including LeBron James—Thomas’ favorite player growing up.

James recognized Thomas, just not in the way he expected.

During a practice, James scored a layup over Adem Bona and joked that Bona would’ve gotten cut had he incidentally hit James’ head. But James, who’s bald, told Bona in jest that if he hit Thomas, who has a full head of hair, there wouldn’t be a consequence.

“I thought that was a fun experience because [James] just said my name and he was always like, saying my name,” Thomas said. “As a kid growing up, LeBron was my favorite player. He's the GOAT for sure, probably. Him saying my name and stuff in practice was a dream from true.”

It's almost time for @nbagleague basketball!

We caught up with the @blue_coats to see how Marcus Bagley, Duke Miles and Jameer Nelson Jr are gearing up for the season. pic.twitter.com/rKYpohDI7n — Delmarva Sports Network (@DelmarvaSports) November 4, 2026

An Exhibit 10 contract is normally a means for a player to fight for an NBA roster spot, but it meant more than that for a couple of then-76ers, now Blue Coats players.

Thomas, guards Jameer Nelson Jr. and Duke Miles, and forward Dillon Jones played under Exhibit 10 deals and are now with the Blue Coats. They all recalled their favorite memories in Philadelphia during the Blue Coats’ Media Day on Nov. 4.

Playing with Philadelphia's stars

Jones has played two years in the NBA, having suited up for the Thunder in 2024-25 and the Knicks last season. Jones has been teammates with elite players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Brunson and now he can add James to that list.

“You hear all the stuff about [James] and it was dope to see that everything you hear about him is actually true,” Jones said. “[Not] just like a story or people trying to boost up his image—he walks that walk every day; loudest person in the gym, he's communicating, very vocal. He’s still so locked in; amazing what he's doing at his age.”

But it wasn’t just James who made an impression on these Blue Coats. Nelson’s favorite part of being a 76er was his locker being next to Jaylen Brown’s. Nelson picked the brains of Brown and the rest of the team whenever he could. The guard learned that a player has to remain locked in no matter how much or little minutes they get because of how quickly things move in the NBA.

On Jameer Nelson Jr.'s arrival to the 76ers

Nelson’s arrival to Philadelphia garnered more attention than his counterparts given that he’s the son of Jameer Nelson—the 76ers’ Vice President of Basketball Operations. One would think he and his father would’ve had a lengthy discussion about him coming to Philadelphia. But Jameer Nelson Jr. talked with Mike Gansey more.

“If he wasn't my dad, I’d probably think Gansey liked me more,” Nelson said in a joking manner. “If I have 20 [points], [Jameer Nelson] probably won’t say nothing because he probably expects that and he wants more, so that’s good.”

our 2026-27 opening night roster is set 🫡



🎟️ https://t.co/oLCDyRcO3f pic.twitter.com/37LGDa7v2r — Delaware Blue Coats (@blue_coats) November 5, 2026

The 76ers’ training camp roster was filled with close connections. Miles was Philadelphia’s only UDFA signing, having played with the 76ers from Summer League to training camp. He and Labaron Philon Jr. are both from Alabama and Miles referred to Philon as his “young buck.”

Moving forward

Delaware began its season on Saturday against the Capital City Go-Go, and the Blue Coats will take what they learned from the 76ers into the campaign.

“Never get too high, never get too low; always stay even-keeled,” Miles said of what he learned from Philadelphia’s stars. “They don’t ever let one play where they mess up determine the kind of basketball players they are. And even when they're doing good, they still remain the same players.”

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