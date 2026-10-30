One Positive Jaylen Brown Sign Stands Out Above the Rest to Begin 76ers Tenure

Jaylen Brown has gotten off to a solid, if slightly underwhelming, start to his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown played in all of Philadelphia's first five games on the campaign, and his impact has been multifaceted. He's averaging 20.6 points (third on the team), 6.6 rebounds (also third on the team) and 4.2 assists (fourth on the team) in 36.4 minutes per performance (second on the team). While all of that production is promising, one particular area of Brown's play has stood out as a major positive early on.

Jaylen Brown thriving from beyond the arc for 76ers, especially in catch-and-shoot situations

So far this season, Brown is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. That's second on the Sixers and would represent a new career high for Brown if maintained over the course of the campaign. Brown has been attempting 4.4 triples per game for the Sixers and converting 1.8 of them.

It's a good sign that Brown is converting his attempts from long range at a high clip, because he's going to consistently benefit from open opportunities due to the sheer talent around him and the gravity of guys like Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and LeBron James. His ability to capitalize on those open opportunities will be a big barometer for Philadelphia's offense.

But more encouraging than just Brown's start from beyond the arc is his start on catch-and-shoot opportunities from beyond the arc specifically. Brown is knocking down catch-and-shoot three-pointers at a 43.8% clip so far this season. That leads the team and represents a career-high.

With so many other ball-dominant players on the roster, Brown will probably have the ball in his hands less than he has in the past, so his ability to play off-ball and thrive, at times, as a catch-and-shoot guy will be very important for Philadelphia. So far, Brown has been filling that role well.

Now, that doesn't mean that you want to relegate Brown to being mainly an off-ball guy, because he's very dangerous, and probably at his best, when he's attacking the paint with the ball in his hands. It's a balance that Nick Nurse will have to strike as he tries to orchestrate an offense with as much star power as the Sixers have.

So far, Brown has been spending a little bit too much time in the corner without the ball in his hands during offensive possessions for Philadelphia, in my opinion. I'd like to see more plays run for him that get him going towards the basket.

But, the Sixers are still firmly in the feel-it-out stage when it comes to the offense. So some grace is given. Early on though, Brown has been thriving in at least one area of his new role.

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