76ers' Latest Move to Help Labaron Philon Jr. Is Already Paying Off

Rookie guard Labaron Philon Jr. has been unable to crack the regular rotation for the Philadelphia 76ers early in the 2026-27 NBA season. This isn't Philon's fault, as he's flashed some potential during his limited on-court opportunity thus far.

But, his lack of time isn't especially surprising as the 76ers are a legitimate championship contender comprised of a plethora of experienced veteran players.

However, following its latest win, Philly made a move with the idea of getting the rookie more run: sending him on a quick pitstop down in the G League.

Philon was on phire 🔥



Delaware Orthopaedics Specialists pic.twitter.com/17aIrbUvdk — Delaware Blue Coats (@blue_coats) November 14, 2026

This was a smart decision by the organization with the NBA team off until Sunday and the G League affiliate playing Friday night, which allowed them to sneak in some extra run for Philon without any immediate game with the 76ers to prep for.

Even better, Philon immediately showed a spark with more playing time for Delaware. He finished with a staggering 20 points, nine rebounds and assists in his G League debut, showcasing the electric skills that made him a first-round pick in the first place.

It's also more than encouraging that, despite the "demotion" down to the G League (even if temporary), Philon embraced the opportunity instead of phoning it in.

Labaron Philon Jr. could benefit from G League stint with Delaware Blue Coats

As it currently stands, Philon is buried behind the likes of Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Anfernee Simons and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Philadelphia's backcourt depth chart, and Sixers head coach Nick Nurse is known for relying heavily on his proven players. He acknowledged as much at the onset of the season.

“It’s harder for him to get on the floor,” Nurse said of Philon, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Like I always say, I lean toward playing [rookies], right? But not at the expense of anything else when you’ve got other healthy, really good players in front. You can’t just gift anybody minutes.”

This approach has left Philon on the outside of Philadelphia's regular rotation looking in. It's hard for the rookie to build momentum that way in case his number is called at the NBA level, so sending him down to the G League is a wise decision to help Philon's confidence grow and have a larger runway to put anything the team wants him to work on into action.

Labaron Philon Jr on what he’s been assigned with working on during his G League assignment:



“Really, just ball pressure. You know, get into the ball, try to run offense, and you know get guys where they needed to go, and really just try to kind of harp on more of that.” — Declan Harris (@DecIanH) November 14, 2026

The Blue Coats are set to play the Maine Celtics twice (on Friday and Saturday) before the Sixers take the court again on Sunday afternoon against the Indiana Pacers, so that very well could mean Philon gets two chances to show off his skills before rejoining the NBA side.

While being sent down to the G League might appear like a demotion on the surface level, it's truly not. That's the whole point of a developmental league, after all. It's difficult for a player to remain in rhythm when his playing time is limited and inconsistent, but extra reps in the G League could help to assuage some of those issues. One thing is for sure: Philon isn't afraid of putting in the work to earn more minutes.

“I’ve got to work 10 times harder than anybody else,” Philon said. “I feel like that’s been a great starter for me. Having a strong mindset, that’s what it boils down to, really.”

This is certainly the right attitude for Philon to employ. If he can just practice patience while sharpening his skills, his time will come.

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