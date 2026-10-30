Joel Embiid Is Already Paying a Steep Cost for 76ers' Center Issues

From a roster construction standpoint, there is one glaring issues with the Philadelphia 76ers at the beginning of the 2026-27 NBA season: The lack of depth behind star center Joel Embiid, who has an extensive injury history and is 32 years old. Technically, this has been an issue throughout Embiid's tenure in Philadelphia, and it remains one this season, despite the upgrades made elsewhere on the roster.

Backup big man Ariel Hukporti went down with a season-ending Achilles injury in the preseason, which has left Adem Bona as the only legitimate center on the roster behind Embiid. Bona doesn't have the full trust of Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, as he's played just 12.4 minutes per game so far this season, despite being the only other center.

Perhaps Bona will become a bit more reliable as the season wears on, but he's clearly not there yet, which is leading to a huge burden on Embiid's shoulders.

Joel Embiid is averaging a career-high in minutes played early this season

Early-season injuries to Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker haven't helped matters, either, as both guys figure to have real roles in the rotation, and both could technically spend time at the center spot. Given this lack of depth, Embiid has had to play more minutes than one would want early in the campaign.

In the four games that Embiid has played in so far this season, the big man is averaging 35.8 minutes per performance. This would represent a career high if it were to continue. He played a season-high 39 minutes during Philadelphia's 114-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, despite the fact that the Pacers were without starting center Ivica Zubac and lead guard Tyrese Haliburton.

While it's great that Embiid is healthy and feeling good enough to shoulder that many minutes, it's not necessarily ideal, as the goal should be to keep him as healthy as possible throughout the entirety of the campaign.

Luckily, some frontcourt fortification could be on the way for Philly. The injuries to Barlow and Walker aren't expected to be long-term, so both guys could be back in the rotation in the near future. The same could be said about two-way big man Tacko Fall, who's dealt with a hip injury since the preseason.

Plus, the Sixers were granted a disabled player exception in the wake of Hukporti's season-ending injury, which could ultimately help them add another big body. But, unless they cut a player, that Sixers won't able to fill their vacant 15th and final roster spot until December when contract costs become prorated.

In the meantime, the Sixers have to hope that Embiid can withstand the increased workload that he's being tasked with early in the season.

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