How Labaron Philon Jr. Will Contrast With Tyrese Maxey

From the moment Mike Gansey took questions in the minutes after his first move as president of basketball operations, the Sixers have made it clear that they expect rookie guard Labaron Philon Jr. to be in the regular rotation.

The signing of Anfernee Simons thus introduces an interesting dynamic in the Sixers' backcourt. Philon and Simons differ in height by about an inch. They both will come off the bench in support of Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe. The team has invested in one as a first-round draft choice. The opportunity cost is the other prospects who could've been selected instead. Philadelphia invested a piece of the mid-level exception in the other. The opportunity cost, you could argue, is giving that money to another guard who trends small instead of saving it for the pursuit of LeBron James.

The other fascinating dynamic at play here is that Nick Nurse leans defense over offense when making rotation decisions. His opting for Quentin Grimes over giving Jared McCain consistent opportunity last season illustrates that. McCain found his offensive stride late in his time in Philadelphia last season before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Grimes was a black hole on that end of the court. But the older guard won the trust by being more reliable on defense.

At the end of the day, neither guy will play for the Sixers next season.

But you do have to wonder what Nurse will decide in the battle between Philon and Simons. There's still so much offseason left to go. But these questions will have to be answered sooner rather than later. Given the two guards' similar heights, it's not as if the answer is necessarily as simple as they can play together in the backcourt.

Simons is a reputed poor defender. Philon proved capable of pressuring the ball in his freshman season at Alabama, a skill from which he gravitated away when he took a heavier offensive role as a sophomore.

But, perhaps it's not a choice between Philon and Simons, who offer different skills.

Perhaps it's a matter of being more difficult to defend as a team.

Approaching it that way doesn't pit Philon against Simons. Rather, it makes you think of the contrast between the rookie and the face of the franchise, Maxey.

Maxey's speed is his greatest weapon, a physical gift that has helped him score in bunches throughout his career. He's become an assassin-level perimeter shooter over the years, and his ability to get to his floater to punish crowded paint defenses helped Maxey take another leap this past season.

Philon will walk in on day one as a more advanced change-of-speed ballhandler than Maxey was at his age. You see their styles contrast in how they come off screens.

Maxey loves to get to his deep pull-up 3, and will often come off picks at an open-faced angle to get to them, like you see here:

Take the base of Bona's screen and the way Maxey reads the defense out of the screen. He sees the big dropped. So rather than apply rim pressure with a direct downhill attack out of the pick, he punishes the defense by stepping away from the drive for a 3 instead. The angle created is this wide open face, like you'd see when a golfer doesn't square the ball.

There's nothing necessarily wrong with taking that approach to ball screens, especially if you're an exceptional shooter like Maxey is. The one thing you don't want to do is dance with the ball coming off the pick, and he doesn't do that. If Maxey isn't opening wide off the screen to create some space, he's just triggering a 3 quickly:

Developing a dangerous floater was just one contributor to Maxey's leap to superstar in 2025-26. His ability to change speeds to manipulate defenses off the dribble was another huge development. But that took years to grow.

Maxey thrived for years just being a straight-line driver who could blow by anyone and then punish sagging defenders with long-range shooting. But there's more than one way to create rim pressure.

Enter Philon, who is already pulling strings off a live dribble. Whereas Maxey has a habit of taking the more round, open-faced angle out of the pick, Philon has demonstrated a straighter but slower angle to the rim.

Philon prove and step-back middie pic.twitter.com/LqI4kjADeL — Austin Krell’s Film Room (@AKFilmRoom) July 12, 2026

He's not blazing quick, an already stark contrast to Maxey's style. He's leaned more toward chewing up pockets of space immediately in from of him than he has toward proving his pull-up 3 in summer league. Philon is remarkably smooth and balanced as he transitions from one speed to another, comfortable getting his assigned defender on his back and probing his way into the paint to draw the big to the ball.

Maxey only grew really comfortable with his mid-range game this past season. It's something that Philon regularly uses right now.

Philon step-back baseline jumper pic.twitter.com/Tfd6mRapmp — Austin Krell’s Film Room (@AKFilmRoom) July 12, 2026

That mid-range game makes for another stylistic difference between Maxey and Philon. The rookie goes at smaller defenders with the intention of getting to that jumper. And because he has it in his arsenal, he is adept at creating space to get to that shot. But, again, it is that change of speed at the right moments that opens the floor for him. In the clip above, he freezes for a moment, causing the big man to step out of his driving lane to tag Johni Broome. That, in turn, give Philon a few steps forward before he separates for the baseline jumper.

Lots of guards dance with the ball. Dancing with the ball is ineffective if you don't create marginal advantages by doing it. This is a moment in which dancing with the ball is a value-add:

Philon double crossover into lefty floater pic.twitter.com/HWCJHrSvDa — Austin Krell’s Film Room (@AKFilmRoom) July 12, 2026

Having comfort with his off hand creates all sorts of possibilities for Philon. He can leverage his herky-jerky pace to get a defender a step behind in any direction.

Philon will see single coverage as a rookie quite often. It is imperative that he has the tools to unsquare his defender's hips and beat him to the paint. Doing so will cause rotations in the paint, and that's when his abliity to manipulate defenses with a live dribble will actually result in high-value shots.

Using Philon in relief of Maxey doesn't just make for individual stylistic differences. It makes for a change in identity, either of which is difficult to guard in its own unique way. Simons fits into the picture with his shooting, but the question shouldn't weigh Simons against Philon.

The changing of the guards should be dictated by the differences in styles of play.

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