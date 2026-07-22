The Sixers' Championship Hopes Hinge on Adding Frontcourt Depth

For as generational a talent as Joel Embiid is, there is one constant that has stood in the Sixers' way of an NBA title: his health. Many talented players have come in and out of the organization, but the 76ers have always struggled to find a backup for their MVP.

Joel Embiid has struggled to stay on the floor

In a day and age when basketball has become more positionless and players are more skilled, the art of a true center has become lost. The key pillars of a center—setting screens, grabbing rebounds, and protecting the paint—are foundational pieces to a championship team. While the Sixers employ arguably one of the best bigs on their roster in Embiid, acquiring a backup for him is crucial.

Embiid's extensive injury history has left Philly lacking in center depth over the last several years. In the last three seasons, he has played in just 96 of 246 possible regular-season games—a mere 39% of games.

Injuries have been a part of his career dating back to his rookie season. The seven-time All-Star missed the first two seasons of his career because of foot and knee injuries. Unfortunately, his ailments haven't dissipated much in the subsequent years.

The 76ers will have to accept that nagging injuries will likely continue with their superstar so long as he plays. No player can replicate what Embiid brings to the table, but it is on the front office to acquire a big who can at least hold down the fort when he misses time.

Philly hasn't invested in backup bigs

The organization has historically prioritized the acquisition of star guards and forwards—James Harden, Paul George, Jaylen Brown, Jimmy Butler III—over centers. Andre Drummond and Dwight Howard are the only All-Star centers whom the team has brought in over the last several years.

While the Sixers do have a few in-house backup bigs—Adem Bona, Johni Broome and the newly added Ariel Hukporti—they lack an experienced center who can make an instant impact. As the incument, Bona like has the inside track to the primary backup job at the start of the season, although Hukporti will be gunning for that role.

Bona may be young and athletic, but he has yet to make his presence felt in the way the Sixers need. He's efficient, but he's averaged only 3.2 shots per game. Meanwhile, Broome and Hukporti will enter training camp trying to find their place on this team.

Jalen Duren would help anchor the Pistons' second unit and give Embiid some breathing room. However, the Sixers don't have anywhere near enough cap room to sign him. A sign-and-trade involving Embiid would be their only realistic path.

The Sixers can play out this season with their depth chart at center as it currently stands. But they don't have enough firepower in the frontcourt to go all the way. The unpredictability of Embiid's health only adds to the level of concern when he inevitably misses an extended period of time.

As much as the front office has avoided addressing the issue, it isn't going away. It isn't Embiid's fault that he is rarely ever healthy for long stretches. But the organization must recognize the importance of getting some help in that area to win a championship.