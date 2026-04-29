How Quentin Grimes Kept the Sixers' Postseason Hopes Alive in Game 5 vs. Celtics

The Sixers were clinging to a three-point lead with six minutes remaining in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Down 3-1 in the series, they were fighting to save their season.

Quentin Grimes rose to the occasion.

He nailed a spot-up three and deflected Derrick White’s pass to Jaylen Brown on the ensuing possession. Brown ran to the opposite end of the court for the ball, but Grimes did not relent.

Grimes stuck to Brown as he re-advanced to the Celtics’ side of the floor. Brown aimlessly probed, but Grimes did not allow him any breathing room, forcing Brown into his fifth straight missed attempt as the shot clock nearly expired.

Sequence of the season for Quentin Grimes. pic.twitter.com/FC6jErbunf — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 29, 2026

Grimes’ contributions on both ends of the court were essential in the Sixers’ 113-97 win over Boston that forced a Game 6 on Tuesday night. He overcame his struggles earlier in the series, recording 18 points on 4-for-7 shooting from three-point range while playing effective perimeter defense.

Philadelphia’s cohesion with Grimes in its closing lineup prompts the question of a potential starting lineup change moving forward.

“I thought [Grimes] had a little different confidence to him,” head coach Nick Nurse told reporters after Game 5. “He saw one go in, and [Joel Embiid] found him a little bit from post-up and out. [Tyrese Maxey] did a good job of play-calling for him as well, and it was a huge lift because I think it lifted him personally on the other end, too.”

"I thought he had a little difference confidence to him."



Nick Nurse on Quentin Grimes' 18-point performance. | @TheOceanAC pic.twitter.com/zx6oIw4Y7w — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 29, 2026

When Embiid (appendectomy) missed the first three games of the series, the Sixers needed everyone to increase their production. Grimes struggled to do so. He did not register more than seven points in that stretch, often looking lost in the Sixers’ offense and lacking aggression.

But when Embiid returned, it seemed he did as well.

Grimes posted 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting and six assists in Philadelphia’s 128-96 Game 4 loss on Sunday, appearing closer to his best self. He built on that and then some two days later.

Three of Grimes’ four triples were spot-ups, stemming from better ball movement for the Sixers and the guard making himself more available without the ball. Philadelphia has greatly needed a perimeter spark as it shot below 35% from deep in all three losses this series.

Grimes having the hot hand will not solely guide the Sixers to Game 7, but marginal differences like this matter in the playoffs.

"[Nurse] has emphasized wanting to get up a lot of threes,” Grimes said on Tuesday night. “Teammates were finding me, and I was able to knock down the shots."

third triple off the bench for @qdotgrimes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UdoN71n8xP — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 29, 2026

The 25-year-old was also pivotal defensively. His pesky on-ball defense helped the Sixers turn in their best defensive performance of the postseason, most notably when he matched up against Payton Pritchard.

Grimes forced Pritchard to miss all four of his shots with Grimes as his closest defender, per NBA.com. Pritchard gashed Philadelphia for 32 points in Game 4.

Should the Sixers start Grimes?

Nurse coveted Grimes’ two-way ability as he closed the game with Maxey, Embiid, Paul George and VJ Edgecombe instead of Kelly Oubre Jr. It was a rough night for Oubre, who did not play the fourth frame. He finished with four points on 2-of-5 shooting and six rebounds.

Oubre has started all five games over Dominick Barlow, with Nurse seemingly valuing his matchup ability against Boston’s wing-heavy starting five. The 30-year-old’s production has been troublesome, averaging 9.6 points on 38.3% shooting from the field in the series. Oubre’s decision-making has been questionable, and his point-of-attack defense has come and gone.

He entered Game 4 as questionable with right adductor soreness, which could be a lingering issue. But all of his woes glared on Tuesday and Nurse instead relied upon Grimes to fend off the Celtics in the closing minutes of Game 5. The Sixers outscored Boston 28-11 in the final 12 minutes, with Grimes being a huge factor.

His floor spacing and pesky perimeter defense contributed to Philadelphia’s two-way cohesion, which kept its season alive.

Nurse must consider slotting Grimes into the starting unit for the rest of the series amidst Oubre’s struggles or at least sticking with Grimes in the closing lineup. The postseason is about adjustments, and the Sixers may have found something.

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