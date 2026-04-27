The Timberwolves will have a chance to send the Nuggets home for the summer Monday night when they square off in Game 5 of their first-round series in Denver. While they should be riding high after winning three straight games, the Timberwolves suffered two devastating injuries in Saturday’s victory and now their starting lineup will look a lot different going forward.

Anthony Edwards was lost to a knee injury that is expected to keep him out a few weeks. Donte DiVincenzo, meanwhile, tore his right Achilles and is done for the year. He had surgery on Sunday and will soon begin the long road back from the brutal injury.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum knows that injury and rehab process all too well, as he tore his Achilles in the playoffs last year. The 28-year-old, however, was able to surprise everyone by making his return to the court just 10 months after the injury and is now looking like his old self, as he and the Celtics have a 3–1 lead over Joel Embiid and the 76ers in their first-round series.

After Sunday night’s Game 4 win in Philadelphia, Tatum spoke about DiVincenzo’s injury and said that even though he doesn’t know him well, Tatum plans to reach out to him and give him whatever help he needs.

“I was watching the game [Saturday] and it was tough seeing that,” said Tatum, who had 30 points in Boston’s 128-96 win. “I never want anyone to go through that injury and what’s to come with the rehab process. I only know him from like competing against him and things like that, but I know for a fact that I’m going to reach out to him at some point. It just happened yesterday and there’s a lot going on for him. I’m glad he got the surgery [Sunday]. My thoughts and prayers have been with him. Hopefully it went successfully.”

“I was definitely sick to my stomach [Saturday] seeing him go down because I know exactly how he's feeling and I know exactly what he has to go through. But now I’m going to be a resource and reach out to him. He has me in his corner whether he likes it or not so I’m definitely going to reach out to him soon.”

Jayson Tatum on Donte tearing his Achilles:



"I was definitely like sick to my stomach yesterday seeing him go down. I know exactly how he's feeling, I know exactly what he has to go through. He has me in his corner, whether he gonna like it or not. So I'll definitely reach out… pic.twitter.com/dyV6qMkAAF — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 27, 2026

Anthony Edwards’s status going forward after injuring his left knee

The bad news continued for the Timberwolves on Saturday, as Edwards left the game after coming down awkwardly while trying to block a shot in the second quarter. He has been diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee and a bone bruise. He’s expected to miss a few weeks.

The Timberwolves are fortunate that they have a 3–1 lead over the Nuggets but it is going to be difficult to close out Nikola Jokić & Co. without two of their starters being available. The good news is that without Edwards and DiVincenzo on Saturday they outscored the Nuggets 62–42 and were able to roll to a 112–96 win. Ayo Dosunmu filled in for Edwards and had 43 points in the victory.

Game 5 is Monday night in Denver at 10:30 p.m. ET.

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