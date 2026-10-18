Ever since Ariel Hukporti suffered a season-ending right Achilles injury on Oct. 5, 76ers fans have pleaded with the front office to revamp Philadelphia’s center depth. Philadelphia president of basketball operations Mike Gansey responded on Saturday morning by committing to a fan-favorite big man.

The 76ers signed Tacko Fall to a two-way contract, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. Philadelphia used its last two-way slot to add Fall, who will add more size to a frontcourt that lacks it. This deal was part of the 76ers’ effort to finalize their roster ahead of their season opener against New York on Tuesday.

The Sixers' opening-night roster is set: pic.twitter.com/alFT5mndy4 — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) October 17, 2026

Fall may not play that game, but he could be an option Philadelphia relies on in a pinch.

How Tacko Fall can help 76ers' frontcourt

Philadelphia surrendered 49.6 points in the paint per game last season—the seventh-worst mark among playoff teams, according to NBA.com. Fall, at 7-foot-6, may help in that regard. The center averages 2.1 blocks per game in his overseas career (2022 to 2026). NBA teams could exploit Fall’s lack of mobility, but he is a threat to any player driving toward the rim.

Fall is also a quality pick-and-roll threat and an effective rebounder, posting 11.2 points and six rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game with the Ningbo Rockets of the Chinese Basketball Association last year. The only issue was that Fall couldn’t display any of those skills during the preseason.

In honor of Tacko Fall back in the league



TACKO BEAST FALL HIGHLIGHTS🔥 pic.twitter.com/eoSM0A0VbR — Shuffle Sports (@shufflesport) October 17, 2026

The 76ers signed Fall to an Exhibit 9 contract on September 9, but a left hip strain sidelined him through the preseason. As a result, Jabari Walker inherited the backup center duties amid Philadelphia's injury wave.

Now on a two-way deal, Fall will split time between Philadelphia and the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers’ G League affiliate. He can play a maximum of 50 games for the 76ers under a two-way contract.

Fall may not receive much opportunity when Joel Embiid plays, as head coach Nick Nurse will likely turn to Adem Bona and small-ball combinations. But the 76ers need as many bodies as they can get in games without Embiid, which is a common occurrence throughout the regular season. Fall is another lever Nurse could pull against bigger frontcourts.

Why Philadelphia signed Fall

Some may be underwhelmed by the commitment to Fall, but Philadelphia couldn’t do much else to address its center depth.

The 76ers, while having one roster spot left, are $1.8 million below the first tax apron, according to Spotrac, making a veteran minimum contract too expensive. Philadelphia could fill that slot starting on Dec. 4, when minimums are prorated.

For now, Fall will have to do. After all, it’s a feel-good story for the 30-year-old, returning to the league for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Get 76ers On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.