Ideal 76ers Rotation and Starting Lineup Where LeBron James Fits Best

When LeBron James sat at the podium to begin the Sixers’ Media Day Monday morning, Philadelphia’s public relations staff instructed reporters to state their name and affiliation. James couldn’t help himself, blurting, “You guys know who I am, right?” He then put away his name tag.

The media knows who James is, fans know who he is, James knows he is, and the Sixers know who he is.

"You guys know who I am, right?"



LeBron James started his Sixers presser by taking his name tag and removing it from the podium 😅



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/WM1q9eiMwR https://t.co/KDOVM2YMRn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 28, 2026

James’ adaptability headlines a revamped Philadelphia team looking to surpass the conference semifinals for the first time since the 2000-01 season. The four-time Most Valuable Player said in media day that he can do everything, which is exactly what makes his fit so seamless.

"I think the luxury of my game is I can do everything,” James said. “Literally, I can do everything."

Here is what the Sixers’ rotation could look like, with the clarity of media day.

How James Fits with Philadelphia

Philadelphia’s starting lineup is all but confirmed: James, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid. Needless to say, this unit is littered with stars that are score-first in nature, so creating chemistry will take time and James is ready to embrace the challenge.

“It’s going to take time,” James said. “Everyone wants instant oatmeal. If you want something special, it takes time and every single day, doing something that you may not want to do.”

LeBron on building the 76ers’ chemistry:



“Everyone wants instant oatmeal… it’s going to take time.”



(via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/PFk4oBylv5 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 28, 2026

While James can do everything, it’s in Philadelphia’s best interest to label him as a point guard, which Nick Nurse hinted at in July. James’ ability to create downhill pressure, push the tempo, and involve others makes the choice easy. The last time the 41-year-old played the one full-time, he led the league in assists with 10.2 assists per game in 2019-20—when the Los Angeles Lakers won the title.

How will other players benefit from James?

Quicker, athletic players like Maxey and Edgecombe will benefit from James holding the ball, especially in transition. Maxey, who led the league in minutes per game last season, wanted to be off-ball more and James will cater to that. Fans and media alike project that Edgecombe’s individual numbers will decrease, being a two-way connector, but James shot that idea down, noting the team needs to collectively sacrifice.

“I have a really good, I would say, great relationship with Tyrese and we talked a lot and I kind of picked his brain a lot on not only where he see his career going,” James said. “How he see the franchise here, how much he believes in the franchise and if I was to come here, how does he see me fit me in?”

Then there is Embiid and Brown, both of whom James is excited to share the court with. James is, no pun intended, excited to see Embiid’s process and stated how good he can be when healthy. He also spoke on Brown in his podcast with Steve Nash, “Mind the Game,” on Sept. 25.

Philadelphia’s rotation has yet to be seen. But players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played alongside James with the Lakers from 2018-21, Anfernee Simons, Dean Wade, and Ariel Hukporti/Adem Bona are a complement to James. All of them are capable of being effective off the ball in different ways, which is invaluable when sliding in different lineups with the Sixers’ array of stars.

One thing is for certain, James will elevate Philadelphia on and off the court. We’ll see how all the pieces fit together on Tuesday, the Sixers’ first day of training camp.

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