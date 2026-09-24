What Sixers Fans Think of Matt Cord’s Surprising Return as PA Announcer

Sophie Trad's relationship with her now-ex-boyfriend might've ended, but a new relationship formed from that part of her past. It's a fandom that grew beyond their connection.

The reason? Matt Cord. She loved his announcing style and started finding Sixers games without commentary so that she could turn the volume up to hear Cord on the call.

Trad, a St. Louis native, moved to Philadelphia in 2025 and heard his voice in real-life for the first time, which she described as a full-circle moment. Now, she attends every game she can and aspires to work for the team one day.

Cord’s voice hasn't just defined home Sixers games. It's sparked dreams.

Trad is one of many Sixers fans who cherish Cord’s time as public address announcer. A week ago, he announced that he was going to push retirement off for another year. Cord initially retired from PA announcing following the 2025-26 season, having been in the role since 1998. But last week, the team announced his return for the 2026-27 campaign. One in which Philadelphia will enter with Jaylen Brown and LeBron James. Needless to say, fans are thrilled.

Impacting generations

It’s hard to discuss Cord’s Sixers tenure without bringing up his iconic introduction for Allen Iverson: “A 6-foot guard from Georgetown, number three, All-llll-ennn-nnn Iverson-nnnnnn.” 36-year-old Brandon Taylor remembers it too well.

Taylor remembers attending his first Sixers game and hearing that introduction—something that became synonymous with his childhood. He grew up in the era when Iverson took the NBA by storm on and off the court and Cord’s voice only added to Iverson’s allure. Cord’s introduction invoked excitement and joy, Taylor said.

Cord has a similar effect on younger fans as well.

"The A.I. text had a lot to do with it."



Matt Cord says on Unfiltered that a text from Allen Iverson motivated him to come back. pic.twitter.com/4q23j4EvL5 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) September 16, 2026

Take 14-year-old Max Stern for example.

He didn’t start tuning into Sixers games until 2023-24, Kelly Oubre Jr.’s first season with the team. Stern loved the way he introduced Oubre—so much so that he began reciting it in his basement. He even took it a step further, thinking about how he would say the players’ names if he had Cord’s job.

26-year-old Steve Hurd didn’t need to be at Xfinity Mobile Arena to appreciate Cord, however. He went to Chickie’s and Pete’s to watch a game from the Sixers’ 2017-18 first-round series against the Miami Heat and Cord was there.

“All of the sudden I heard a voice on the microphone getting ready to do Sixers trivia before the game,” Hurd said. “As soon as I heard the voice and looked over, it was Matt Cord. I was so hype he was there. It just brought more energy to an already-intense crowd. He was standing by our table and asked the question. I answered to myself but loud enough for him to hear. He said, ‘What’d you say?’ I repeated louder and won a prize.”

Fan-favorite moments

For others, it was less about Cord introducing Philadelphia’s stars—but special moments from the role players.

21-year-old Averian Biton’s favorite memory of Cord was how he pronounced Mike Scott’s name. Scott quickly became a fan favorite after joining the Sixers midway through the 2018-19 season in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. When Scott drained a go-ahead triple in Philadelphia’s first-round series versus the Brooklyn Nets, Biton kept screaming Cord’s introduction, “MIKE SSS-CCCC-OTT.”

For 19-year-old Rob Franklin, it was Seth Curry. Franklin went to Philadelphia’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls on November 3, 2021—his first game in a decade. It didn’t disappoint. Curry knocked down a clutch 3 to secure a 103-98 win and Cord’s call evoked chills in Franklin.

“I’ve always loved the echo thing he does,” Franklin said. “It’s already amazing on TV but hearing it in person heightens the emotion tenfold.”

The Sixers announced that Matt Cord’s return will last just this season and he will be involved in the tryouts for the next PA voice.



Statement from @MattyCord:



“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to return to the mic as PA announcer for 76ers for one more season.… — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) September 16, 2026

One of the reasons the Sixers are projected to be arguably the best team in the NBA is because of Tyrese Maxey. Cord has documented key parts of his journey, with 40-year-old fan Natasha Washington being witness.

The Joel Embiid-less Sixers hosted the 56-win Memphis Grizzlies on January 31, 2022 and Maxey was there to pick up the slack. He dropped in a go-ahead layup in overtime that clinched a 122-119 victory. Cord “led the cheering cavalry” in what Washington described as her best experience at a home game.

Cord has long been Washington’s and thousands of other Sixers fans' soundtrack to home games. Now his voice will be on repeat as Philadelphia looks to win its first championship since the 1982-83 season.

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