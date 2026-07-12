Jaylen Brown's Revenge Tour Starts Now

When Jaylen Brown proudly hoisted his Finals MVP hardware after winning his first NBA title, it felt like he had reached the apex of professional basketball. He had spent years being questioned and scrutinized about whether he was the right running mate for Jayson Tatum.

Was he a winning player? Could he help lead the Celtics to their 18th banner?

In that moment, he temporarily silenced any critics who didn't believe in him.

But two years removed from the historic night at TD Garden, the doubts about Brown have re-emerged.

People don't believe in Jaylen Brown

Last season, Brown averaged 28.7 points per game on 47.7% shooting, helping keep the ship afloat without Tatum. The Celtics shocked much of the NBA world, which thought the team would surely crumble without the guy many deemed their best player. He led Boston to the second seed in impressive fashion and introduced the belief that he could lead a team without Tatum.

After a disappointing exit in the Eastern Conference first round, Brown was the topic of discussion again.

The 29-year-old turned heads when he made surprising comments during a Twitch livestream.

"It was my favorite year of my basketball career," he said of the 2025-26 season.

His remarks rubbed many people the wrong way, given that Boston fell short in the postseason and blew a 3-1 series lead. His running mate, Tatum, also missed nearly the entire season. Rumblings quickly resurfaced, questioning Brown's commitment as a team player.

Adding fuel to the fire

Brown was never someone who needed to be pushed to work, but he welcomed all forms of extrinsic motivation in his life. The same player who was booed by Celtics fans on draft night has used every bit of criticism as motivation since he entered the league. Now, on a new team in a new situation in Philadelphia, he will re-channel that fuel into a mission familiar to him: proving people wrong.

It seems strange to say that despite being a five-time All-Star and Finals MVP, Brown still has something left to prove. But he somehow finds himself overlooked once again.

Getting traded was always a possibility, given that he was signed to a $300 million deal and the financial implications that had for the Celtics. Keeping Tatum and Brown together while building a solid core around them would cost a hefty price. Brown still took issue with the way his exit went down. He received no proper goodbye or explanation as to why he was shipped to Philly.

"It's a crazy business, bro. ... There's no loyalty, there's no love," he told streamer IShowSpeed following his trade.

Brown believed he earned more respect from the city he called home for nine seasons.

"I will say, there was definitely a message being sent and that message was received," he said on his Twitch livestream. "I wasn't thrilled with the amount of respect that was shown during this process. I think there was a bit of a lack of respect. I think it was fine at one point and then out of nowhere, things just kind of went left."

His trade value also reportedly dipped following the end of the season. The fact that Boston dealt him to a blood rival is perhaps even more surprising. Sending an All-Star player off to a rival team is widely regarded as a golden rule of what not to do. It doesn't help that the Celtics acquired a player six years older with a far more extensive injury history.

Before the deal even went down, the new Sixer was already keeping receipts of people who wanted him out of Boston.

"That just gives more fuel to the fire," he said of the negative discourse surrounding him. "To all the people doubting me. ... You're turning me into a monster."

Jaylen Brown is out for revenge

He may never receive an answer as to why his chapter with Boston came to a sudden close. But regardless of what happened in the past, one thing is for certain: Jaylen Brown is ready to show the Celtics they made a mistake.

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