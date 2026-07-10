Anfernee Simons and Jaylen Brown's Chemistry Will Pay Dividends With the 76ers

When the new-look 76ers take the court in the 2026-27 season, most players will be playing together for the first time. Freshly acquired Anfernee Simons and Jaylen Brown, however, will already have an advantage. The two briefly played together in Boston up until Simons was dealt to the Chicago Bulls midseason. Though their time as teammates lasted only a few months, they built a relationship that can carry over into their 76ers tenure.

On the Celtics, Simons' role fluctuated. He came off the bench in every game he played after starting the prior three seasons with Portland. Some nights, the team needed him to provide an energy boost off the bench. Other nights, the Celtics needed him to carry the team. The adaptability of Simons earned praise from Brown, who commended the 27-year-old for starring in the new role.

"Anfernee has all the respect in the world from me," Brown said after Simons was traded to the Bulls. "He's just a great person, great kid on and off the floor, just humble...He was a great teammate and did everything he needed to do that we asked him and more, and contributed to winning."

Jaylen Brown really gushed when asked by @ByJayKing about Anfernee Simons being traded:



“Anfernee has all the respect in the world from me — it's a business, but there's a human aspect to it. And since he's been here, he's contributed to winning. He's won us some games. He's… pic.twitter.com/YX6wAB48HM — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) February 4, 2026

Mutual respect

As much as Brown enjoyed having Simons on the Celtics, the former Trail Blazer reveled in learning from a group of vets. He embraced the winning culture set in Boston and improved his game to become a better defender.

There were several nights in Boston in which Simons and Brown took turns catching fire, especially with Jayson Tatum sidelined. Their abilities to play off of each other and understand where the other likes the ball will ease their transition with the 76ers. Still, the 76ers are a different team with a different system. Joel Embiid is the offensive hub when available, Tyrese Maxey is the other tentpole, and V.J. Edgecombe has established himself as a complementary piece next to them.

Simons is likely to come off the bench again with Philly to bolster their second unit. Brown won't be the primary option anymore, as he was with the Celtics in Tatum's absence. Regardless, he is used to fitting in alongside other talented players and will be a significant upgrade from Kelly Oubre Jr.

Simons beamed at his opportunity to play for the Celtics because of his hunger to get a taste of playoff action. He has previously played in 14 postseason games with Portland but had a limited role. He was also traded from Boston two months before they went to the playoffs. Now, he finds himself on a team with legitimate championship aspirations again and will get to compete for a title alongside Brown.

Envisioning the 76ers' future

Brown is one of the best two-way players in the league and one of the most well-conditioned athletes. Simons can space the floor and score in a multitude of ways while creating shots for himself and others. He spent years honing his craft under Damian Lillard's tutelage.



Neither Brown nor Simons has played with a big like Embiid. Additionally, Nick Nurse is notorious for experimenting with different schemes and thinking outside of the box. The situation in Philadelphia will be new for the two players, but both have the basketball intelligence and skill sets to make it work.

Simons and Brown join the 76ers squad with something to prove. Simons is eager to show he can contribute to winning and help a team make a playoff run. Brown has been the center of criticism and distasteful rumors since he departed from Boston. The 2024 Finals MVP has a chip on his shoulder and a chance to prove to the Celtics that they made a mistake.

This has been one of the busiest summers in the NBA with trades and free agency decisions. Ahead of a new season in which players will need every moment possible to gel with new teammates, Brown and Simons' preexisting relationship will no doubt provide an edge for the 76ers.

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