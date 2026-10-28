Celtics Announcer Took a Ruthless Shot at Jaylen Brown Before Jayson Tatum’s Heroic Finish

The beef, or the lamb chops and gravy, between Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum has ramped up in recent days with both former teammates speaking out about the stunning trade that happened over the summer.

But the talk hasn’t been limited just to the two star players who will finally square off against each other for the first time Nov. 10. The Celtics’ announcers have also jumped into the fray this week with some not-so-subtle shots at Brown and his comments about Tatum having a good public relations team.

On Tuesday night, Tatum hit a jumper at the buzzer to give the Celtics a thrilling125–124 overtime win over the Nets at home. Moments before that heroic bucket, Brian Scalabrine, who made some news of his own on Monday, had some fun at Brown’s expense.

After play-by-play guy Drew Carter went through Tatum’s stats on the night, which included zero turnovers, Scalabrine jumped in with this line:

“Now If I was to do PR work for Jayson Tatum, I would remind everybody who led the league in turnovers last year. But I’m not doing that,” Scalabrine said.

“Man ... be careful!” Carter said with a chuckle.

“It’s too easy,” Scalabrine said while laughing. “It actually is too easy.”

Here’s that moment:

Celtics announcers DISSED Jaylen Brown 😭



"Tatum has ZERO turnovers tonight."



"If I were to do PR work for Jayson Tatum, I'd just remind everyone who led the league in turnovers last year." pic.twitter.com/EnhQbsRcvR — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) October 28, 2026

At this point you can probably guess who led the NBA in turnovers last season. Yup, it was Brown, who had 259, four more that Luka Dončić.

Brian Scalabrine continues to take shots at Jaylen Brown.



“If I were to do PR work for Jayson Tatum, I would just remind everyone who led the league in turnovers last year.”



(h/t @automaticnba ) pic.twitter.com/0iobY9R2LB — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 28, 2026

During Monday night’s win over the Bulls, Carter and Scalabrine both poked fun at Brown during a break in the action.

“Man, 19-6-6 that guy has a great PR team,” Carter said of Tatum’s stat line.

“He must have some meatballs and marinara going on with the Bulls,” Scalabrine said. “He’s got something going on with the Bulls.”

Drew Carter: “Man, 19-6-6 that guy has a great PR team.”



Brian Scalabrine: “Tatum must have some meatballs and marinara with the Bulls.”



(h/t @TheCelticsDan) pic.twitter.com/OaTnw7XG4A — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 27, 2026

What Jaylen Brown had to say about the ‘lamb chops and gravy’ with Jayson Tatum

All this food talk started last weekend when Brown responded to Tatum’s rather mature comments about the trade that ended their partnership in Boston.

“He’s got a great PR team,” Brown said about his former teammate. “There’s no beef, but, you know, it might be a little lamb chops and some gravy. He should stay ready at all times ... That’s what it is. No beef. It should never, ever be that. It’s just basketball. We’re both blessed. It might be a little lamb chop. We’ll be aight.”

Jaylen Brown on Jayson Tatum: “It’s no beef, but it might be little lamb chops and some gravy, you know what I mean?



“He should stay ready at all times.” pic.twitter.com/1jkBUKguWr — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) October 25, 2026

What did he mean with that lamb chops and gravy line? Your guess is as good as mine but it sure hit like an open-mic comic at the local Chuckle Hut.

As for Tatum, he told the media after Wednesday’s win over the Nets that he’s done talking about the situation.

“I said my piece, I’m not making any more comments on that,” Tatum said.

Jayson Tatum said he’s not making any more comments on the Jaylen Brown situation pic.twitter.com/Vd2riyctJl — Justin Turpin (@JustinmTurpin) October 28, 2026

When will Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum square off on the court this season?

The first chance for lamb chops and gravy will come Nov. 10 when Brown and the 76ers host Tatum and the Celtics. Then we’ll have to wait until Jan. 21 for Brown to make his return to Boston. Maybe by then this will have all blown over, but you have to think it’s going to be an electric night at TD Garden either way. After that, they will face each other back in Philadelphia on Feb. 7 and in Boston on March 7.