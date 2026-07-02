Joel Embiid Tore the Boston Celtics Down, Mike Gansey Built the Sixers Back Up

As Joel Embiid threw his weight around the parqueted green floor of TD Garden, he was doing more than carrying the Sixers to a cathartic comeback series victory over the arch-nemesis Boston Celtics.

He was igniting the end of an era.

It just wasn't the era that anyone saw ending.

With Jayson Tatum a late scratch before Game 7, it was Jaylen Brown in familiar territory. Leading his team into the fire.

And Brown did what he'd done all season long. It just wasn't enough to send Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe and Paul George home.

And so there Brown was, speaking his mind on a Twitch stream one day later, his season over.

And on the same stream in which Brown accused the NBA's game officials of refereeing him unfairly, he admitted that that season—one in which his second-seeded Celtics blew a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Sixers in the first round of the playoffs—was his favorite.

Not the one in which he earned Finals MVP honors and won his first NBA championship. Rather, the one in which he finished sixth in MVP voting and earned All-NBA Second Team honors.

As much as that projects a "me over we" attitude, Brown was speaking his truth.

And as much as he'd be crushed in any major market for saying that, it is remarkably honest. And human. It's really, really human.

Imagine you are handed the keys to a franchise through unfortunate circumstances and turn in the most productive season of your career. You rack up recognition. You lead a team that everyone counted out nearly to the top of the Eastern Conference and prove wrong everyone who doubted your ability to be a superstar.

It's not the right thing to say publicly. But you, too, would probably feel that way. It's natural.

Perhaps Brown having that free time on his hands that early in the postseason started the drip of blood in the water.

Perhaps an organization being so disenchanted by those comments needs to operate with less arrogance. Culture over everything, I suppose. But what good is the culture when the team isn't all that good?

Perhaps it all reached the point of no return when the Celtics dangled Brown in trade talks for the second consecutive summer—for Kevin Durant in 2025, and Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2026.

There are innumerable permutations of events, known and unknown, that led the Celtics to a breaking point. Get out of the Brown business, get in the Antetokounmpo business, and lose a couple of young role players in the process. Or, keep your collection of youngsters, miss out on Antetokounmpo and add some more damage to an already tattered relationship.

And the Celtics, the gold standard franchise, decided that Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez were just too darn important.

There is one thing that all North American professional sports have in common—You insult the superstar, you risk losing the superstar.

Perhaps the infallible Brad Stevens wasn't interested in some tension? Or perhaps it wasn't proper Celtics culture to set your personal bar below raising banners?

Some 300 miles southwest, Bob Myers, Mike Gansey and Jameer Nelson were trying to re-establish the Sixers' credibility in their own community.

It is an opportunity they fell backward into. One that presented itself because a team that rarely blinks, blinked and tripped over itself.

But you're supposed to pounce when there's blood in the water.

Exactly three weeks after Gansey was introduced as the new president of basketball operations, the Sixers pounced.

They're acquiring Brown from the Celtics for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Per Charania, that is, a 2028 first-rounder that could convert from a first to a swap (more favorable to Boston), a 2031 unprotected Sixers first rounder, a 2028 second-round choice (most favorable of the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks) and a 2030 second-rounder (most favorable between the Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns).

The Sixers' new front office took advantage of the distressed Celtics, getting out of a contract that was so large that it overwhelmed how good George still is at 35 years old. And for that contract and platter of picks, the Sixers got back a player who is five years younger.

But it isn't just that he's younger. It's that the Sixers have Brown under contract for the next three seasons. They will have his full Bird rights, allowing Philadelphia to exceed the cap to keep Brown around if all goes well. And unlike with George and James Harden before him, Brown will be exiting his prime at the end of his contract. Not already staring at it in the rearview mirror at the time of the acquisition.

It is akin to the Sixers' acquisition of Jimmy Butler back in 2018, just in terms of lopsidedness in incoming value to Philadelphia. The difference is, Philadelphia will actually keep the star in place this time.

The other difference is that the Sixers have time and resources to build around their new core. Philadelphia only adds about $3 million in salary with this trade, keeping the Sixers $1,489,164 below the luxury tax line and $10,076,164 below the first apron.

They still have $2,648,000 of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, the $5,478,000 bi-annual exception and veteran minimum contracts at their expense.

They have one roster spot to fill to reach the league minimum.

Might LeBron James find Philadelphia charming?

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