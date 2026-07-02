Making Sense of the Sixers’ Blockbuster Trade That No One Saw Coming

Hours later and it still doesn’t feel real—Jaylen Brown is a Philadelphia 76er.

The Sixers intend to trade Paul George, a 2028 first-round pick swap (more on that soon), an unprotected 2031 first-rounder, a 2028 second-round pick (via the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, or Milwaukee Bucks), and a 2030 second-rounder (via the Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers, or Phoenix Suns) to the Boston Celtics for Brown, Shams Charania of ESPN reported Wednesday evening.

What is the 2028 first-round pick the Sixers traded?

Before we dive in, let’s clarify the conditions of the 2028 first-round pick swap Philadelphia sent.

The Sixers essentially traded their 2028 first-round pick, protected from selections one through eight, to the Brooklyn Nets as a part of their package that landed James Harden in February 2022. That means the Sixers would regain their 2028 first-rounder if it became anything from the first to eighth overall pick.

Philadelphia also acquired the Los Angeles Clippers’ unprotected 2028 first-rounder when it dealt Harden in November 2023.

So Keith Smith of Spotrac projected that the 2028 first-rounder Boston got from the Sixers is conditional. If Philadelphia’s protected 2028 first-round pick lands between picks one through eight, it could go to the Celtics. But if the Sixers’ pick falls into the 9th to 30th overall pick range, Boston may get its own pick or the Clippers’ pick—whichever is better. Philadelphia would then receive the worst of Los Angeles’ and Boston’s pick.

The 2028 pick Boston is getting, or swapping, with the Sixers is kind of complicated.



Boston could get Philadelphia's pick if it lands 1-8. If that pick is 9-30 it's gone from the Sixers in a complicated swap that involves multiple teams.



If the Philadelphia pick is 9-30, then… — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 1, 2026

This, of course, is Smith’s prediction and the official conditions of the trade could be different.