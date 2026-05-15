Sixers Ownership Finally Reveals Details of Daunting Jared McCain Trade

Sixers fans have demanded two things from the team since it traded Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 4. The first was accountability, which they received by Philadelphia parting ways with former president of basketball operations Daryl Morey on Tuesday.

The second was an explanation of how and why it happened. Whose idea was it to trade him? Was it in an effort to avoid the luxury tax? Morey offered his explanation one day after the February 5 trade deadline, when he notoriously said the Sixers sold high. But there was one person fans hungered to hear from: Josh Harris.

The fanbase got its wish on Thursday afternoon as Harris and interim lead executive Bob Myers spoke in a press conference. Harris addressed the McCain deal and the stigma around Philadelphia’s desire to duck the luxury. The Sixers are now focused on the assets they got from the Thunder, namely the 22nd overall pick, as they enter a new era in management.

There was little excuse for Philadelphia to not improve heading into the trade deadline, holding the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-21 the day they dealt McCain. Yet the Sixers moved him for the 22nd overall pick and three future second-round selections. Philadelphia’s only other move was dealing Eric Gordon to the Memphis Grizzlies in a salary dump.

Were the Sixers ducking the tax?

While the Sixers reportedly had plans to upgrade, they ultimately got worse and dodged the luxury tax for the fourth consecutive season. Philadelphia’s salary cap maneuvering has been a big complaint across the fanbase as some believe it shows the Sixers—more specifically, Harris—are not serious about winning.

“The front office absolutely has the green light to go into the luxury tax,” Harris told reporters. “In fact, we've been in and out of the luxury tax. It's just not an issue.”

Myers on Harris' willingness to pay luxury tax to make Sixers a contender "'If [Harris] says no—which he won't—I wouldn't work for somebody like that. You look at the history of teams that have won a championship—I was one of them, we were in tax ... But it has to make sense." pic.twitter.com/5UamZkSjTv — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) May 14, 2026

Philadelphia has been over the tax line just twice since 2011.

But Harris was adamant that the Sixers would enter the luxury tax if the opportunity presented itself, even using his plans for a new arena in Philadelphia to show his willingness to spend. Myers also bluntly stated he would not work for someone if they were not open to entering the tax.

Still, the Sixers saved money and McCain carved himself a role with the Thunder, especially during Jalen Williams’ absence in the playoffs. He is shooting 54.2% from deep with three double-digit scoring games in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks exposed Philadelphia’s inadequate depth, sweeping the Sixers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Even if Harris wanted the Sixers to escape the tax this year, it was still Morey’s responsibility to come up with a way to do so without worsening the team. Harris said that the way the process worked was that the front office suggested the trade and he, as well as Myers, approved it. Harris added that the true winner of the deal is not yet known.

"I'm not going to disparage Daryl,” Myers told reporters. “That was a few months ago. Right now, we have the 22nd pick, our job is to get that right. We have 3 second-round picks from it. We should be graded on the ultimate result of transactions like that.”

Myers on trading Jared McCain: "I'm not gonna disparage Daryl [Morey].



That was a few months ago. Right now, we have the 22nd pick, our job is to get that right. We have 3 second-round picks from it. We should be graded on the ultimate result of transactions like that." pic.twitter.com/CodivUM3ia — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) May 14, 2026

The Sixers have a tall task ahead of them in that they have to restore the fanbase’s trust and recover from the McCain deal, a painful, nagging reminder with each shot the fan-favorite guard drills in these playoffs. Philadelphia holds intriguing options with the 22nd overall pick and it’s on Myers or whoever is in charge by that point to take advantage.