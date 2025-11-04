76ers Could Get a Major Boost in Battle for First Place vs Bulls
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers could see the debut of their young rising star guard, Jared McCain.
According to the team’s official injury report, the Sixers have listed McCain as probable. All signs point to the star guard making his season debut with the team.
It’s been quite the journey for McCain, who hasn’t seen the court since December of last season. During his standout rookie year with the Sixers, the young rising star went down with a knee injury, which required surgery to repair.
At first, the Sixers kept his timeline for a return under wraps. Once they figured out the official recovery timeline, the Sixers ruled out McCain for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
When McCain’s season concluded officially, he had averages of 15.3 points (46 percent from the field and 38 percent from three), along with 2.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and nearly 1.0 steals. When he went down, McCain was widely regarded as the favorite for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. In the end, he was voted seventh after seeing his season get limited to 23 matchups.
Heading into training camp, McCain was set to be a full participant after a long recovery. Just a few days before the Sixers fired up their first practice session of the offseason, McCain suffered a UCL injury. He needed surgery on his thumb, which ruled him out for the entire preseason, along with the start of the regular season.
Without McCain, the Sixers’ backcourt has been thriving. However, it’s clear that his value in the shooting department adds a needed element. Plus, depth is important for the Sixers, who have been issuing heavy minutes to guards such as Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.
Going into Tuesday’s game, the Sixers and the Bulls hold the same record of 5-1. They are both at the top of the Eastern Conference. When McCain returns to the court, he could have a minute restriction. Regardless of what his playing time looks like, the Sixers are trending in the right direction with their health.
Make sure you bookmark 76ers on SI for daily insider coverage on the Philadelphia 76ers!
More 76ers on SI
NBA Announcement Validates Tyrese Maxey's Early All-Star Campaign
Sixers Are Playing With Patience When It Comes to Trendon Watford
Nick Nurse Had Positive Injury News After 76ers' Win vs Nets
Three Takeaways From Sixers' Bounce-Back Win Against Brooklyn