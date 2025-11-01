76ers’ First Loss vs Celtics Holds More Weight
The Philadelphia 76ers suffered their first loss of the 2025-2026 NBA season on Friday night. Unfortunately, the matchup holds more weight than it typically would.
NBA Cup action is in play, and the Sixers welcomed the group stage with a rivalry battle against Boston. Over the past two seasons, the Sixers have struggled to win their group. So far, they are off to a rough start.
Throughout the first quarter of action against the Celtics, the Sixers were outscored 38-25. Boston shot over 60 percent from the field, putting the Sixers in a major hole before the second quarter.
Before the end of the first half, the Sixers trailed by as many as 24 points. It looked like a blowout was brewing in South Philadelphia. However, if there is one thing the Sixers have taught the league this year, it’s that they don’t go out easily. Friday was a prime example of that.
The Sixers outscored Boston 25-21 in the third quarter. Joel Embiid led the way with nine points in six minutes. Still on a minutes restriction, the Sixers slightly tweaked the strategy with the big man’s minutes on Friday, as they ensured the former MVP was on the floor in crunch time.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Sixers had the one-24-point lead down to seven. They got within one point during the fourth quarter. Once again, the Sixers looked like they were on pace to seal another comeback victory, but in the end, the Celtics came up with a big defensive stop to prevent the Sixers from hitting a go-ahead bucket. With that, the Sixers took on their first loss of the season, falling short 109-108 against Boston.
Prior to this season, the Sixers hadn’t gone 4-0 since the 2019-2020 effort. They were 5-0 to start that same season. That year will remain the last still, as the Sixers’ streak is finished.
The Celtics begin the group play for East B in the top spot. The Sixers’ next NBA Cup matchup will take place against the Detroit Pistons on the road on November 14. The third matchup will be on November 25, at home against the Orlando Magic, while the fourth will be on November 28 against the Brooklyn Nets away from home.
Make sure you bookmark 76ers on SI for daily insider coverage on the Philadelphia 76ers!
More 76ers on SI
How Joel Embiid and Paul George Fit the Sixers' New Formula