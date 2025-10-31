How Joel Embiid and Paul George Fit the Sixers' New Formula
With 1:52 left in Monday night’s matchup against the Orlando Magic, the Sixers led by seven when Tyrese Maxey buried a three, set up by rookie VJ Edgecombe. Moments later, Maxey called his own number in isolation and floated in another bucket to cap a 41-point night, sealing a 136–124 win.
Philadelphia is 3–0, and what’s notable isn’t just the record—it’s how they’re closing games. The Sixers have finished all three wins with poise, a late-game execution they struggled to find last season.
That run-and-gun momentum looks real. But it raises a question that will define their ceiling: what does this start mean for Paul George and Joel Embiid?
Both stars have been dealing with injuries and haven’t been central to the early success. Embiid appeared in three of the wins, but he logged only about 20 minutes in each and wasn’t the driving force behind them. George hasn’t played a minute yet.
Head coach Nick Nurse faces a significant decision when both are back. If Embiid and George are expected to play 30-plus minutes, the ripple effects are obvious. Roles and minutes for Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes, and Kelly Oubre will tighten, and that could disrupt the chemistry powering this start.
It’s hard to predict exactly how this group will look in the next couple of weeks, but Nurse needs a real and uncomfortable conversation with Embiid and George about being open to change.
The changes should focus on minutes and touches. It’s entirely possible—and may be beneficial—that both Embiid and George see career lows in shot attempts and points. That tradeoff suits the Sixers right now. They’re loaded at guard, and all four guards need real minutes to keep the pace and spacing that’s winning them games.
Don’t forget Jared McCain. He hasn’t played this season yet, but last year he was a bright spot, averaging 15.3 points on 46% shooting. As the team’s best catch-and-shoot option, he’s another key piece who fits the current identity.
This team can go far if they embrace the uncomfortable. Once Embiid and George are healthy, everyone needs to buy into a version of the offense that prioritizes pace, guards, and flow. If that buy-in isn’t there, Daryl Morey should be ready to make calls before the February trade deadline.
