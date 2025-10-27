All 76ers

76ers Reveal First Joel Embiid-Less Starting Lineup vs Magic

Without Joel Embiid in the lineup, who are the Sixers starting against the Magic?

Justin Grasso

Nov 15, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers are headed into their second week of the 2025-2026 NBA season looking to keep their undefeated streak alive. This time around, it’s the Orlando Magic in town.

At this stage of the season, the Sixers not only remain shorthanded—but they are down multiple players for Monday night’s action, which will shake up the lineup against the Magic.

The Sixers’ Starting Five vs. Orlando Magic

  • Tyrese Maxey
  • VJ Edgecombe
  • Kelly Oubre
  • Jabari Walker
  • Adem Bona

Who's Set to Miss Action for the 76ers?

Joel Embiid
Oct 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Sixers have ruled out Joel Embiid for the first time since the start of the regular season.

Fortunately, Embiid’s absence will not be due to a setback. The veteran big man is managing his left knee after undergoing a second surgery in the middle of the 2024-2025 NBA season. With the Sixers set to play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, Embiid was bound to miss at least one of those games.

The Sixers’ front court takes a notable hit on Monday night. Beyond Embiid, the team will also miss its starting power forward from the previous two games, as Dominick Barlow is dealing with an elbow laceration.

In the first half of the matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Barlow exited the game early and was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup at halftime. The Sixers plan to be without Barlow for Monday and Tuesday’s action. He’ll get re-evaluated after Tuesday’s action.

Jared McCain
Mar 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A few other setbacks for the Sixers have not been resolved just yet. Paul George, the star forward, is still ramping up for regular-season play after recovering from a knee injury throughout the offseason. George has been practicing, but his game status is still a work in progress.

Trendon Watford and Jared McCain are the two others recovering and waiting to make their season debuts. The Sixers don’t have a target date set for their return, but the depth is much needed.

The Sixers and the Magic are slated for a 7 PM ET tip on Monday night. Last season, the Magic had Philadelphia’s number, winning three out of four matchups against the Sixers. The Magic are looking to try to build a streak against the Sixers after beating them last on January 12.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated's FanNation.

