The Sixers trading Joel Embiid is an unrealistic idea that fans and media alike have floated around for the last few years. On Sunday, none other than a Boston Celtics great chimed in.

Paul Pierce suggested that Philadelphia should trade Embiid to a Western Conference team and build around Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. Although Embiid’s inconsistent availability has dampened the Sixers’ playoff hopes in recent years, there is not a tangible path to part with him.

Pierce’s opinion showcases the difficulty of Philadelphia’s future.

“It’s time to rebuild in Philly; it’s time to build around [Tyrese] Maxey and VJ Edgecombe,” Pierce said on Kevin Garnett’s show, “KG Certified,” on Friday. “It’s time for the big fella to move out West, he needs some sunshine on that knee. I’m done trusting the process; 10 years trying to trust the process. Trust the process is over.”

Pierce’s argument came at a vulnerable time for Embiid and the Sixers. The seven-time All-Star will miss his third consecutive game as he recovers from the appendectomy he underwent on April 9 to address his appendicitis.

Embiid’s return date is unclear as the Sixers prepare to face the Orlando Magic in the opening game of the play-in tournament at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

This is not the first time that Embiid’s absence has left Philadelphia endangered, but trading him remains unrealistic. The 2026-27 campaign will be the first season of Embiid’s three-year, $187.9 million extension that he signed in September 2024. Extending he seemed like the correct move at the time, but the decision has not aged well.

Can the Sixers trade Joel Embiid?

Embiid has played only 57 games since getting his extension as he continues to navigate various injuries. If the Sixers shopped him this summer, they likely would not garner much leaguewide interest.

Embiid’s annual salary increases in each year of his contract, and his injury isssues don't figure to dissipate as he gets older. He turned 32 years old on March 16.

Philadelphia could waive-and-stretch Embiid’s contract, much like Milwaukee did this with Damian Lillard on this past offseason to make room to sign Myles Turner. Considering how that worked out for Milwaukee—with its star player waging a year-long cold war to avoid specifically asking for a trade—any short-term gains would have to make up for the potential long-term downside.

Philadelphia’s tricky Embiid situation is why people that possess the same opinion as Pierce have flawed logic. If Embiid is as “washed” as some think, then why would another team absorb his salary in a trade?

The Sixers are likely tied to Embiid, for better or worse.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X and Bluesky for the latest news.