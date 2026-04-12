Sixers' Playoff Hopes Hang in Balance Ahead of Season Finale Against Bucks

The Sixers’ hopes of ducking the Play-In tournament hang by a thread as they enter their regular-season finale against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at 6 p.m., Eastern time.

Joel Embiid will miss his third consecutive game, recovering from an appendectomy that he underwent in Houston on April 9. Philadelphia announced that Embiid had appendicitis hours before its 113-102 loss to the Houston Rockets. Doctors discharged him on Friday morning and he returned to Philadelphia the same day. Embiid’s timetable to return is to be determined.

The Sixers missed his scoring talents in their 105-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers on April 10. Philadelphia’s offense frequently dried up and it relied upon Tyrese Maxey scoring 32 points on 28 field goal attempts to win. Embiid’s gravity alone generates many scoring opportunities for the Sixers, which would be beneficial even against the 32-49 Bucks.

Philadelphia listed Maxey as 'available' with a strained tendon in his right pinky. He suffered the injury in the Sixers’ 125-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks on March 7 and missed Philadelphia’s next 10 games. He has not appeared as his two-time All-Star self since returning. Maxey has notched 4.4 fewer points than his 28.4 points per game season average on 30.8% 3-point shooting in eight games since returning.

“The finger is a little funny, you know what I'm saying?,” Maxey said after the Sixers’ win over Indiana. “So I kind of look a little timid, but I don't have time to be timid right now. My teammates need me. I had a talk with [Sixers player development coach Toure’ Murry]. I just got to go out there and do it.”

Johni Broome also remains out as he rehabilitates from a partial meniscectomy on his right knee.

Why the Sixers need to beat the Bucks

If Milwaukee being 17 games below .500 was not enough, the Bucks ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Kyle Kuzma (achilles), Kevin Porter Jr. (knee), Bobby Portis (wrist), Ryan Rollins (thumb), Gary Trent Jr. (oblique) and Myles Turner (ankle). Gary Harris (right groin tightness) and Pete Nance (right knee sprain) are questionable.

Philadelphia has handled business against the Bucks this season, winning all three of their meetings. The Sixers will need to do so once more if they hope to snatch a playoff spot. Philadelphia, which holds the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, can slide up to sixth with a win and losses from the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.