Sixers to Face Two Key Contenders in NBA Cup Group Stage
Group play for the annual NBA Cup tournament begins next week. The Philadelphia 76ers are in East Group B with the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, and Orlando Magic.
NBA.com’s Brian Martin predicts that the Magic will emerge as the group’s top finisher.
“The Magic edge out the Pistons on the final night of Group Play to win the group and advance to the Knockouts for the second straight season, while Detroit stays in the mix to earn the Wild Card spot.”
“Don’t count out Boston or Philly from getting off to a hot start this season and challenging Orlando and Detroit. But the unpredictability of Philly’s collective health and some potential growing pains for the new-look Celtics make it tough to predict them to win this early-season competition.”
What to Expect
In a dramatic season opener, the 76ers overcame a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Celtics. Guards Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe combined for 74 points, while Joel Embiid totaled four points and six rebounds over 20 minutes.
This first taste of action suggests that Philadelphia’s NBA Cup campaign could be driven by talented youth. Maxey made a strong case for becoming the team’s de facto captain, and the likes of Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes, and Dominick Barlow all had memorable moments on Wednesday night.
Looking at the league’s current dynamics, the 76ers’ anticipated challenges in the NBA Cup group stage will come against the Magic and Pistons. Both teams have been projected to be serious contenders in an Eastern Conference altered by major injuries.
Despite the increasing hype, the Magic and Pistons are still relatively unproven franchises with minor roster changes riding into the new season. Last season, both teams were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Detroit entered as the sixth seed, while Orlando held the seventh seed.
Philadelphia finished last season with a 24-58 record, attributed to a string of injuries to Embiid, Paul George, and other key contributors. With Embiid returning from injury and rookie Edgecombe joining the lineup, it's difficult to determine the ceiling for this franchise.
There is a realistic path for the 76ers to advance to the Knockout round of the NBA Cup tournament, especially when facing a depleted Celtics frontcourt and a rebuilding Nets team. The Magic and Pistons are group favorites, though the 76ers are arguably at the same level.