Three Takeaways From Sixers' Bounce-Back Win Against Brooklyn
On Sunday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers took to the court against the Brooklyn Nets, looking to bounce back from their narrow defeat to the Boston Celtics on Friday night, which would shatter their four-game winning streak.
They'd more than bounce back against the Nets, as three Sixers would find themselves scoring 20 or more points, which helped aid in Philadelphia's largest lead of the night, being 28 points. Despite being down their former MVP, Joel Embiid, the Sixers wouldn't struggle in the low post, recording their second-most rebounds this season with 45, one more than the Nets recorded.
Their win against Brooklyn gets the Sixers back on track as they continue onwards in their ongoing three-game road trip, here are some takeaways from their win!
Kelly Oubre's hot streak continues
While players like Tyrese Maxey have gotten off to rather impressive starts to the season, another player who has stepped up recently has been Kelly Oubre Jr. It wasn't too long ago that Nick Nurse stated that his performance against the Orlando Magic might have been his best in a Sixers' uniform, but his stat line against Brooklyn on Sunday evening might rival it.
Across the 33 minutes that Oubre took to the court, he would record 29 points, three rebounds and two steals. A good chunk of these points came through in the first half, as Oubre opened the game scoring 24 in the opening two quarters.
These efforts bring the 29-year-old's season stat line to 19.5 points per game, along with 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists, which, while a ways away from being over, sees him averaging his highest numbers with the Sixers.
Quentin Grimes puts up a career-high
Just as Oubre has found his role in this iteration of Nurse's system, so has Quentin Grimes, who has become the leader of the Sixers' bench scoring. This was in full effect against Brooklyn, as the former Houston Cougar put up 22 points on 52.8 percent shooting from the field.
But it wouldn't be his work on the shooting end that caught the eyes of many, as he ended up recording a career-high 13 assists against the Nets, with many of them coming in the fourth quarter alone.
A pair of debuts at the Barclays Center
Given that the Sixers started to run away with the match towards the end of the second half, Nurse decided to give some of his players who have been on heavier minute rotations a break, as the likes of Maxey, Oubre, and Edgecombe all were seated for the dying embers of the win.
In their place stepped up a few familiar faces, such as Kyle Lowry, whose three-minute shift was the first of the season, and officially brings his career to year 20 of NBA action. The veteran's connection with many players on the team could be seen when he iced his first attempt from beyond the arc, as players actively celebrated on the bench.
But apart from the Philadelphia native, Johni Broome made his NBA Debut after sitting on the bench for the first five games of the season. In his brief appearance at the Barclays Center, Broome recorded four points and two rebounds.
The second-round pick's debut came a few days after it was announced that he'll be spending time in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats.