Philadelphia 76ers star forward LeBron James made major NBA history against the Indiana Pacers Sunday afternoon, passing legend Jason Kidd to move into the No. 3 spot on the NBA's all-time assists list. John Stockton and Chris Paul are now the only players in league history who have dropped more dimes than James.

James will now try to catch Paul on the list, but we'll have to wait a couple of days to see him continue to add to his assist total. For Philadelphia, the game against Indiana was the first leg of a back-to-back, as they'll be back in action against the Nets in Brooklyn on Monday night.

James hasn't been playing in both legs of back-to-back sets this season, so unsurprisingly, he's been ruled out of the game against Brooklyn due to sciatica management. Here's how the Sixers and head coach Nick Nurse will go about replacing him in the first five for Philly.

Option 1: Going small

Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid

Perhaps Nurse will use James' absence as an opportunity to tinker with his lineups a bit and get an extended look at a smaller starting lineup that features three guards in Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, alongside Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid. This lineup could allow the Sixers to get up and down the floor and stretch defenses while having rebounding and rim protection provided by Embiid.

However, the Nets have some solid size in the frontcourt with the likes of Day'Ron Sharpe, Moritz Wagner, and Danny Wolf, so Nurse might opt to go in a slightly bigger, more traditional direction.

Option 2: James out, Wade in

Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, Dean Wade, Joel Embiid

The other option is more traditional and would feature plugging Dean Wade into the starting spot vacated by James. This would let the other players on the roster remain in their natural positions, and the combination of Brown and Wade alongside Embiid could help provide the unit with some additional size and rebounding. This is the lineup Nurse used against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, and against a sizable Nets team, it is probably the way he'll go.

Prediction: Dean Wade gets his sixth start of the season

Nurse has consistently looked to Wade to fill in for James early in the season, and that will likely be the same story against the Nets on Monday night. Wade has started five games for Philly so far; expect that number to reach six on Monday night. Wade fits nicely into the starting power forward spot for the Sixers, and he enables Nurse to keep the rest of the rotations relatively close to normal.

Wade also happens to be coming off his most productive performance of the season so far. He tallied 12 points, seven rebounds, and three assists against Indiana on Sunday. The Sixers will hope that he has another similarly productive performance in store for Monday night.

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