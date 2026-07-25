Questions the Sixers Face After Transformative LeBron James Signing

Almost 12 hours have passed since LeBron James shook the world and signed with the Sixers and it still feels like an NBA 2K simulation. Mike Gansey and company have a few odds and ends they must patch up before the organization can celebrate, however.

How do they escape the first tax apron?

James agreed to a two-year veteran minimum contract with Philadelphia that will pay him $3.8 million in 2026-27. This was obviously a bargain for a player of his caliber, but it forced the Sixers to cross into the first tax apron by $458,000, nonetheless.

Normally, this wouldn’t be an issue, but Philadelphia cannot exceed the first apron because it utilized the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons. Gansey has to find a way to escape the first apron for the roster to stay intact. Luckily, the Sixers have a few paths of doing so.

Here's an updated look at the Sixers' cap sheet after signing LeBron James.



Philadelphia is $460k into the 1st apron, which it's hard-capped at because it used the NTP-MLE.



It'll need to shed salary one way or another. pic.twitter.com/MOHu2q6OBX — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) July 25, 2026

Dalen Terry’s $2.58 million salary is non-guaranteed, meaning Philadelphia can waive him and be free of his price tag. This would not be my first choice given the Sixers’ unproven wing depth as Justin Edwards is projected to be their backup small forward. But if it came down to Terry or James, that’s an unthinkably easy decision.

The better alternative is Jabari Walker, whose $2.58 million salary is partially guaranteed. Gansey could waive him, but he is guaranteed $250,000 of his deal, so that $250,000 would stay on the Sixers’ payroll. Still, Philadelphia would be below the first apron and parting with Walker makes more sense given its new logjam at power forward.

Are they satisfied with their depth?

James’ arrival will likely slide Wade, who was initially positioned to start at power forward, to the second unit. This gives the Sixers three reserves that they can trust in their playoff rotation in Wade, Simons, and Dominick Barlow, with Labaron Philon potentially being in this category as well. The rest of the bench? That remains to be seen.

As I mentioned, the Sixers do not roster a trustworthy small forward and it seems like a show of faith in Edwards, who had an underwhelming sophomore season. Playing off Philadelphia’s star-studded quintet, the 22-year-old will receive the highest quality perimeter looks of his life. If he doesn’t pan out, perhaps Wade, a career-long four, slides to the three or the Sixers upgrade at the trade deadline.

Dean Wade is a very solid defender...



6'9, positionally versatile, deflection generator, elite shot contester. Guys simply have trouble scoring when he's in the vicinity. Does little things really well, tagging cutters, weakside rotations, etc. Glue guy. pic.twitter.com/HKKwnoxqBo — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) July 2, 2026

Center depth also remains a question as Philadelphia is betting on Adem Bona, Ariel Hukporti, and Johni Broome to be adequate Joel Embiid insurance. Bona had his moments last year, but he is too inconsistent to be the true reserve center. Hukporti has not played enough meaningful minutes for me to have full faith and Broome has shown little sign of being a rotational player.

The Sixers are coming in for a landing on perhaps their most electrifying offseason in franchise history and we’ll see how Gansey addresses all of these things two months away from training camp.

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