The Sixers have seemingly focused on younger, ambitious candidates during their lead executive search early on. Vince Rozman and Matt Lloyd appear to be the fan favorites thus far, but another possibility has been in Philadelphia’s backyard the entire time.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported on Thursday morning that Sixers assistant general manager Jameer Nelson is a strong candidate to become their new shot-caller. Nelson is the first in-house name reported in Philadelphia's hunt, which began after it moved on from former president of basketball operations Daryl Morey on May 12.

“Multiple league sources tell The Athletic that Nelson, among others, is a candidate to become the 76ers’ next president of basketball operations,” Jones wrote. “He is Philadelphia’s strongest internal candidate, as he served this season as assistant general manager.

"Even if Nelson doesn’t come away with the obvious vacated spot last week when the 76ers moved on from Daryl Morey, he is a favorite to receive a promotion, league sources say.”

Nelson’s front office history

The Sixers promoted Nelson to assistant GM in May 2025. He spent the last year working under Morey and general manager Elton Brand, sharing assistant GM duties with Ned Cohen.

Nelson is viewed as a rising star who could run a team, even if it’s not with Philadelphia, Jones reported.

Nelson’s front office tenure began in October 2020, when the Sixers hired him as a scout and assistant GM for the Delaware Blue Coats. Philadelphia then promoted him to Delaware’s GM in November 2023.

The Blue Coats went 33-35 during Nelson’s tenure, but the Sixers saw something in him and promoted him to his current role.

"Jameer Nelson, the former all star guard certainly has strong relationships in the organisation and has many in the building convinced that he will someday suceed as a team's lead executive... Even if it doesn't happen with the Sixers now."



[@JakeLFischer] pic.twitter.com/cPP3IZsexi — Gilbe Nese (@HojoTakeda) May 19, 2026

The front office is just another aspect of basketball Nelson embraced, however. The Chester native played four years at Saint Joseph’s, leading it to a storied elite eight appearance in 2003-04—the same season he won AP Player of the Year.

The Denver Nuggets selected him 20th overall in 2005, and he played 14 years in the NBA with an All-Star nod in 2004-05.

What this means

It’s interesting that Nelson is the only existing member of the Sixers’ front office whose name has been floated in Philadelphia’s search. Not Brand, who has been GM since September 2018 nor Cohen, who has been in the front office since 2016.

That says a lot about Nelson’s character and ascension in such a short time period.

Nelson is one of the candidates Jones reported, alongside Lloyd, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ GM, Phoenix Mercury GM Nick U’Ren, Cleveland Cavaliers GM Mike Gansey, and Los Angeles Clippers GM Trent Redden.

“I’m a big believer in character and leadership,” Myers told reporters on May 14. “I’m looking for a person that embodies those things. But there are many characteristics under that that I believe kind of qualify in making a modern GM a success.”

We'll soon find out how many of those boxes Nelson can check.

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