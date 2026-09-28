Sixers Media Day: Inside LeBron's Mindset for Philly's Season

Sacrifice. A term Sixers guard Anfernee Simons coined as the word of the year for a team whose season may hinge on its ability to do so.

If there was one big takeaway from 76ers Media Day, it's that the team is ready to do just that. They face as much pressure as arguably any other team in the NBA. With two League MVPs, three NBA champions, and two Finals MVPs on their roster, basketball talent will not be an issue.

Quick note from Anfernee Simons' presser. Asked him about what LeBron James said, that sacrifice doesn't have to be a bad thing, and he added, "Sacrifice is going to be the word of the year." — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) September 28, 2026

Getting on the same page

Joel Embiid has yet to reach the NBA Finals in his decade-long NBA career. Jaylen Brown still has a chip on his shoulder from the disrespect he continues to face after the Celtics shipped him away. Players know what is at stake.



The Sixers know that all the hype around them is meaningless if their talent and chemistry don't translate to the court.





"Everybody is kind of on the same page of the direction the organization wants to be in; the players wanna be in, coaches wanna be in. We all wanna put the work in; that’s most important," LeBron James said.

The 41-year-old emphasized the importance of staying even-keeled throughout an 82-game season with inevitable ups and downs. Hard work will eventually shine through if the 76ers stay committed to the monotonous habits conducive to greatness.

"We’re a really talented team, but talent only gets you so far," he said. "But if you put the work in and continue to get better and better every day, and have this championship approach every day to get 1% better, then it definitely will work in our favor."

He envisions his role as a Swiss Army knife for the team, capable of taking on different tasks every night. His commitment to winning extends far beyond himself; the saying that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts has never felt more relevant.

LeBron is living in the present

LeBron has a player option for the 2027-28 season, leaving the door open for him to go elsewhere or retire. This season may be Philly's best shot at winning a championship.

LeBron isn't worried about his future right now. His primary focus is helping the 76ers capture their first title in 44 years.

“I’m just looking at it every single day, on how I can be the best version of myself for this franchise while I'm here," he said. "I won't speak into the future right now; that’d be doing a disservice to myself. Just live in the moment, especially knowing that I am where I am in my career. Me trying to focus on what the future looks like—it wouldn’t be giving myself grace."

Sixers superstar LeBron James was asked if he believes this is his last contract in the NBA. LeBron said he’s very much focused on the day to day and staying in the present. pic.twitter.com/sYMs8Bv2Tf — Dave Uram (@MrUram) September 28, 2026

There is no guarantee the Sixers will live up to the expectations placed on them this season. It is too early to tell how the team will shape up before they've played one game together.

As much as the outside world is eager to watch what should be an incredible Sixers season, LeBron knows patience is key.

"It’s gonna take time," he preached. "I think people sometimes don't really wanna work, and everyone wants instant oatmeal: You put the oatmeal in the bowl, you put the water in, throw it in the microwave [for] a minute and a half, [and] you got something to eat ready to go. If we wanna do something special, it takes time. It takes every single day doing things that you may not want to do because it’s like the same thing over and over…"

Living away from family



For all the sacrifices the team will need to make, perhaps LeBron's greatest sacrifice will come off the court. He will be living on the opposite coast from his family as he gears up to play in the East for the first time in eight years.





Second-child Bryce will enter his sophomore year playing college ball at the University of Arizona; eldest son Bronny is preparing for his third season with the Lakers.



Knowing he left his family behind to chase one more ring adds pressure to capitalize on the opportunity in front of him. The daily process of reaching the basketball pinnacle may be slow, but he urges the Sixers to maintain a one-day-at-a-time approach.





"If we don't do that, then we'll be like, ‘Oh man, that was a great team on paper, and we had a lot of great talent, and we lost in the second round.’ I don't wanna do that," he explained. "I didn't leave my family to lose in the second round; I know that for sure."