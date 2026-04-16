Joel Embiid campaigned for the Sixers to add more toughness to their roster after Philadelphia lost to the Miami Heat in the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Little did Embiid know that his wish would come true four years later in the form of a 20-year-old rookie.

VJ Edgecombe is doubling down on “playing wild” heading into the Sixers’ first-round series against the Boston Celtics. His energy and competitiveness uplifted Philadelphia throughout the regular season and was crucial in its 109-97 victory over the Orlando Magic to secure the seventh seed on Wednesday.

The rookie wants to win no matter the cost, a trait that not all first-year players possess.

"I was tweaking a little bit tonight,” Edgecombe said after the Sixers’ win against Orlando. “I guess that happens when you let a kid play in such a high-intensity game. I was out there having fun. If I gotta play wild for us to win, I'll play wild.”

VJ Edgecombe is a dawg

Edgecombe scored 19 points on 7-16 shooting from the field, but those buckets were some of the loudest of his early NBA career.

He drove the ball 94 feet in transition, drawing a foul from Jalen Suggs near the rim. But instead of being content with a pair of free throws, Edgecombe spun around and laid the ball in with less than a minute left in the second quarter.

“I love Philly fans, I’ll be so honest,” Edgecombe said. “That’s the type of game I live for.”

It's been a fun night. pic.twitter.com/enL4pSxwLx — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) April 16, 2026

During his postgame press conference, the rookie said he was so focused on getting to the rim that the move he made was impromptu. He wound up shrugging after the layup, leaving Justin Edwards exasperated on the bench.

However, that was not Edgecombe’s only encounter with Suggs.

He scored over Suggs in transition again seven minutes into the third period and used his chest to shove Suggs out of bounds afterward. (He wound up drawing a technical foul for taunting.)

VJ EDGECOMBE DUNKED ON SUGGS AND GOT RIGHT IN HIS FACE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aZqb1wSGBv — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) April 16, 2026

That competitiveness was not exclusive to him, though.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Paolo Banchero received double technical fouls, jawing with each other less than four minutes into the game.

“Shoutout to Kelly, man—ultimate rage-baiter,” Edgecombe said.

Edgecombe also hauled in 11 rebounds, tying 6-foot, 10-inch Wendell Carter Jr. for most in the contest. His willingness to partake in the dirty work and provide intensity helped set the tone and guide the Sixers to victory.

Those intangibles and Edgecombe’s growth as a three-level scorer will be key as Philadelphia strives to beat the Celtics without Embiid.

"I ain't scared of nobody. I’m gonna be honest, I'm gonna guard regardless of who you is, I’m gonna try,” Edgecombe said. “I ain't scared, I ain't gonna back up if you're running at me. You just gotta run me over or something, man.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X and Bluesky for the latest news.