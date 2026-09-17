Celtics Make Clear They Have Moved On From Jaylen Brown

The NBA can be a cutthroat business. Trading away players who have built a long-lasting bond with the city and organization is no easy thing to get over. While the players might still feel hurt personally, front offices have already moved on.

For Jaylen Brown and the Celtics, it is clear that the organization is looking forward, even if Brown's impact was too great to brush over that quickly.

The trade was questionable

One reason the Brown-Paul George trade turned heads was the age of the two wings. Brown will turn 30 in October, while George is already 36 years old. Brown also has far less of an injury history than George, particularly in the last several years.

But what's most surprising isn't just the age or health disparity between them, but the fact that the Celtics traded Brown to an East rival, all while he was kept in the dark.

There's no fine print in contracts that says players deserve to be notified of trades in advance. The unpredictability is a part of the business. But for a player who spent 10 years with one organization, won a title and left a profound mark on the community, Brown deserved better.

At George and Mike Conley's introductory press conference with the Celtics on Tuesday, the topic of Brown's departure arose a handful of times. While George had no part in booting Brown off the team, he understands that getting over his exit will take time.

“Listen, I understand the circumstances. I understand how huge [Jaylen Brown] was, not only for the organization but here in the city," George affirmed. "So I didn’t take it, you know, personal. To be honest, they should have a relationship emotionally to that trade."

Brown's trade to the 76ers could go down as one of the worst deals the Celtics have made.

Letting go of future NBA champion and All-Star Chauncey Billups after just one season was another huge miss by the Celtics decades ago. But the Brown situation feels different.



He helped lead them to a championship after painful losses and years of coming up short. He grew up there. Brown's connection with the city ran so deep that he was even awarded a key to the city.

However, the harsh business aspect of professional sports stops for no one.

Jaylen Brown also got a key to the city.



You can see how much that caught him off guard as he pretended to run off stage upon having it presented to him.



Along with ensuing MVP chants, some in the crowd yelled out that it was the key to their heart 😆 https://t.co/lVgfIOn5iW pic.twitter.com/Q2jxO9wRBv — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) August 30, 2026

Effect of the trade long-term

The domino effect of the 29-year-old's migration is an underrated component of the trade.

One of the most important questions asked during the press conference was about Brown's arrival in Philly being the impetus for LeBron James signing there.

George himself said he was surprised to see a franchise cornerstone shipped to the team's rival. Still, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is shifting the attention solely to his team.

"Our focus is on us. Our focus is on us, and obviously we will look forward to any challenges," Stevens said when asked about the trade helping the Sixers land LeBron. "And obviously, there's a lot of good teams all around the league, but we have to do what we think is in the best interest of us, both in the short and long term, and so that was the decision, and we went through that in July…”

Celtics have moved on

Perhaps there won't be a clear answer about which team won the trade until several years down the line. Regardless of where both franchises end up in the future, Brown deserved a better ending to his final chapter in Boston.

Both teams enter this season with revamped rosters and a clean slate, a metaphor Stevens uses to contextualize the future lying ahead for the Celtics.

"We had our season launch yesterday, and at that, I had one picture behind me while I was speaking, and it was of the court being refurbished. And that happens every year right around end of July," Stevens said.

"And to me, every single year you go through, it looks like the blank canvas of a court being absolutely redone; nobody stepped on it, and now it’s that year’s team to write its own chapter. I felt that way every time they do it. ... Right at that moment is when you start to focus on forward."