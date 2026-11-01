What We Learned From 76ers’ Resilient Win Over Hornets

The only thing spookier than typical festivities on Halloween is the 76ers trailing with five minutes or less remaining in the fourth quarter; the Hornets experienced that firsthand. Philadelphia ended the final frame on a 21-9 run, featuring yet another clutch three-pointer from VJ Edgecombe.

This team just doesn’t quit.

The 76ers (6-1) stunned the Hornets (3-4) 109-104 Saturday night at Spectrum Center on the second night of a back-to-back. Philadelphia’s third straight victory followed the same script: the 76ers played from behind and outclassed their opponents on both ends of the court with a highlight play sprinkled in. This time, Philadelphia did it without Joel Embiid and LeBron James.

Here’s what we learned from Saturday:

VJ Edgecombe doesn’t need to sacrifice

Embiid has repeatedly said he doesn’t like the word “sacrifice” regarding the 76ers’ abundance of stars and nights like this prove him right. Technically, Edgecombe is last in the pecking order of the starting lineup, behind Embiid, James, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown. He’s averaging around five fewer points per game than in his rookie season.

BACK-TO-BACK NIGHTS.



VJ EDGECOMBE'S CLUTCH TRIPLES.



WITH LESS THAN A MINUTE TO GO 🚨🤯@sixers are 6-1 to begin the season! pic.twitter.com/aV3F6M3yO9 — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2026

So who took Philadelphia’s most important shot of the game? Edgecombe. He shook Grayson Allen off the dribble to drain a triple that put the 76ers up four to essentially seal the game. That’s the beauty of his role and the starting lineup: it doesn’t matter who takes the defining shot as long as it’s a good look.

76ers used their non-taxpayer mid-level exception well

Mike Gansey split Philadelphia’s non-taxpayer mid-level exception between Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons last summer, and it’s proven to be an impactful investment.

Simons totaled 19 points on 5-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc and three steals. His spot-up shooting has been a release valve to the 76ers’ stars and an asset in late-clock situations. Simons is hitting 59.3% of his triples on nine attempts in his last three outings. That’s not sustainable, but it shows how lethal he can be when he’s on.

Anfernee Simons 19 PTS (6-12 FG, 5-9 3P), 2 AST, 3 STL, 0 TO vs. Hornets



Currently 8th in the NBA in total threes (21) pic.twitter.com/p5QCV6HhPo — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 1, 2026

Wade scored just four points, but he did everything else: 10 assists, five rebounds (three offensive), two steals, and one block. His connective passing kept Philadelphia’s offense moving on a night when the 76ers fell victim to wonky stretches. Wade was impactful as a help defender and disruptive guarding the perimeter, too.

Backup center situation became slightly more interesting

Embiid (right foot plantar fasciitis injury management) was out, but it wasn’t just Adem Bona who had to step up. Jabari Walker (knee) returned from a three-game absence and posted 12 points and six rebounds. His strength allowed him a few tough at-rim finishes and helped Philadelphia off the glass. The 76ers had 13 offensive rebounds to Charlotte’s nine—an unexpected development.

Tacko Fall (thigh) was also available for the first time this season, but didn’t play. Bona still inherited the start and had some decent moments with five rebounds, three assists, and two stocks (steals and blocks). Yet he still finished with five fouls.

It wasn’t Bona’s worst game, but if you’re Philadelphia, you’re glad you have some optionality now.

Housekeeping items

It’s incredible how Maxey scored 38 points in 38 minutes on 70.5% true shooting, yet it didn’t feel like he was the main storyline from this one. It truly shows the talent and versatility of the 76ers.

SEASON-HIGH 38 FOR TYRESE MAXEY.

SIXERS MOVE TO 6-1 ON THE SEASON.



38 PTS (15 in 4Q)

4 REB

4 AST

2 STL



Tonight marks the third time @TyreseMaxey has scored 15+ PTS in the 4Q of a game this season... no other player has done so more than once 😳 pic.twitter.com/OomsqPISfr — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2026

Brown returned after missing Friday’s 98-93 win over New York on Friday due to left knee patellar tendinopathy. He tallied 16 points on 15 shots with four assists and two steals. Brown was most effective in the third quarter, serving as the 76ers’ primary offensive option. But it wasn’t his most accurate night.

Philadelphia will return home to face the Bulls (1-5) on Monday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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