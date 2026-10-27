76ers’ Rebounding Woes Are More Than Just a Potential Weakness

When LeBron James joined the 76ers on July 24, it was hard to poke holes in a roster with him, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid. But there was one concern: rebounding. Four games into the 2026-27 season, that's come to fruition.

Philadelphia has been out-rebounded by every opponent so far this year, most recently in its 106-93 loss to the Pistons on Sunday. Detroit secured 17 more boards than the 76ers, a swing factor in Philadelphia’s first defeat of the season.

Rebounding, rebounding, rebounding.



- Detroit out-rebounded Philadelphia by 17.

- Milwaukee out-rebounded Philadelphia by 22.

- Cleveland out-rebounded Philadelphia by two.

- New York out-rebounded Philadelphia by eight. — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) October 26, 2026

While the calendar has yet to flip to November, the 76ers’ troubles off the glass display their need for more frontcourt help.

What's happening to Philadelphia off the glass

The Jalen Duren-less Pistons snatched 15 offensive rebounds and converted them into 24 second-chance points. The rebounding discrepancy wasn't as much the problem as Philadelphia’s lack of front-court depth is. Philly started LeBron James at center, without Embiid (right foot injury management), Dominick Barlow (spine), Jabari Walker (left knee), Ariel Hukporti (right Achilles), and Tacko Fall (left thigh).

Adem Bona was available, but Nurse still chose to slot James, 41, at the five, illustrating Philadelphia’s need for reinforcement of some sort. It’s been a challenging start to the year for Bona, who posted more fouls (seven) than points (two), entering the Detroit game. But he played better against the Pistons, with six points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks.

Tonight's silver lining? Adem Bona. He had six points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks.



Bona seemed more motivated and was in the right spots off the glass. Rebounding is still a team-wide issue, but Bona can build on this. pic.twitter.com/f9jStwirk9 — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) October 26, 2026

Yet the 76ers’ rebounding issues persisted and the reason why isn’t sophisticated: foes are out-physicaling Philadelphia off the glass. The 76ers’ lack of size and positioning have prevented them from boxing out at a solid level. It’s also apparent offensively; Philadelphia has an 18% offensive rebounding percentage, the worst mark in the NBA, per Basketball Reference.

What can be done?

What’s the solution? Health is essential. The 76ers’ rebounding should improve when Embiid presumably returns against the Pacers on Wednesday. Embiid is averaging his most rebounds per game, 9.7, since the 2023-24 season. Edgecombe is also a high-level guard rebounder and he didn’t play against Detroit due to an abdominal contusion.

Walker and Barlow’s eventual returns will be helpful, too. Walker sustained left knee soreness during the 76ers’ 127-116 victory against Milwaukee on Oct. 24 and Barlow has yet to debut.

The latter was one of Philadelphia’s best glass-cleaners last season, with 4.8 rebounds in 23.8 minutes. He’ll likely play a heavy dose of center given Philadelphia’s lack of front-court optionality.

LeBron James on what the Sixers need to do to fix their rebounding woes: “In the great words of Taurean Prince … the ball goes up into the air, and then you go grab the ball …” pic.twitter.com/cHBjUS5kdr — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 26, 2026

Barlow should provide a rebounding boost, but at 6-foot-9, there’s only so much he can do over the Luke Kornets and Mitchell Robinsons of the world. Hukporti was supposed to be one solution, but he suffered a season-ending right Achilles rupture against New York in the preseason October 5.

Being $1.8 million below the first tax apron, Philadelphia doesn’t have the flexibility to sign another five. The 76ers will have to wait until Dec. 4, when veteran minimum contracts are prorated.

Philadelphia must rely on getting healthy to fix its rebounding woes for the near future, but it's abundantly clear that might not ultimately be the solution and could require an outside solution to shore up this evident weakness.

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